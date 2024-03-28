NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has raised its target price for Symrise from 100 to 101 euros ahead of the first quarter reporting season. The rating was left at "Sell". She expects a strong opening quarter 2024 for the flavor and fragrance manufacturer, analyst Georgina Fraser wrote in a study published on Thursday. However, this should not be enough to dispel concerns about profit margins./ck/mis

