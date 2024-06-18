NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has given Symrise "Positive Catalyst Watch" status ahead of the second quarter figures. In a study published on Tuesday, analyst Celine Pannuti thus reflects her expectation of a more vigorous recovery in sales. The expert raised the price target from 120 to 130 euros and left the rating at "Overweight". She also believes that the product mix, easing cost pressure and cost-cutting initiatives should enable further margin increases./tih/mis

