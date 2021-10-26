Log in
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 01:59:24 am
117.425 EUR   +0.23%
01:36aSYMRISE : continues accelerated growth course
PU
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Symrise continues accelerated -2-
DJ
01:33aSYMRISE : continues accelerated growth course
EQ
PRESS RELEASE : Symrise continues accelerated -2-

10/26/2021 | 01:33am EDT
2021-10-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Symrise AG 
              Mühlenfeldstraße 1 
              37603 Holzminden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)5531 90 0 
E-mail:       ir@symrise.com 
Internet:     www.symrise.com 
ISIN:         DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704 
WKN:          SYM999 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1243421 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243421 2021-10-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

All news about SYMRISE AG
01:36aSYMRISE : continues accelerated growth course
PU
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Symrise continues accelerated -2-
DJ
01:33aSYMRISE : continues accelerated growth course
EQ
01:33aPRESS RELEASE : Symrise continues accelerated growth course
DJ
10/20SYMRISE : and Van Aroma expand their Sustainable Patchouli program into Sumatra
PU
10/19PROBI : Presentation of Probi's Q3 report 2021
AQ
10/15SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
10/15SYMRISE AG : NorldLB reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/14SYMRISE : files a range of patent applications for its multifunctional cosmetic ingredient..
PU
10/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 772 M 4 376 M 4 376 M
Net income 2021 368 M 426 M 426 M
Net Debt 2021 1 120 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,0x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 17 266 M 20 051 M 20 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 10 812
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 117,15 €
Average target price 119,55 €
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Winkelmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG8.07%20 051
ECOLAB INC.2.40%63 354
SIKA AG29.86%48 555
GIVAUDAN SA15.31%43 294
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.114.06%41 821
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.449.79%30 031