PRESS RELEASE : Symrise continues accelerated -2

2021-10-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Symrise AG Mühlenfeldstraße 1 37603 Holzminden Germany Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0 E-mail: ir@symrise.com Internet: www.symrise.com ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704 WKN: SYM999 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1243421 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1243421 2021-10-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)