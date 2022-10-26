Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13 2022-10-26 am EDT
105.20 EUR   +1.89%
02:53aGermany's Symrise hikes sales target on strong pet food, cosmetics demand
RE
01:38aSymrise : Following a strong third quarter, Symrise again raises forecast for the year as a whole
PU
01:38aSymrise : Trading Update January - September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYMRISE AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating

10/26/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 120.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SYMRISE AG
02:53aGermany's Symrise hikes sales target on strong pet food, cosmetics demand
RE
01:38aSymrise : Following a strong third quarter, Symrise again raises forecast for the year as ..
PU
01:38aSymrise : Trading Update January - September 2022
PU
01:32aSymrise Ag : Following a strong third quarter, Symrise again raises forecast for the year ..
EQ
10/24SYMRISE AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
10/18SYMRISE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/17SYMRISE AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/10SYMRISE AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/30SYMRISE AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
09/29SYMRISE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 494 M 4 483 M 4 483 M
Net income 2022 447 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 1 451 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 14 431 M 14 395 M 14 395 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 627
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,25 €
Average target price 113,36 €
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-20.76%14 395
ECOLAB INC.-34.78%43 600
SIKA AG-42.06%35 303
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION20.39%32 964
GIVAUDAN SA-38.15%28 547
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.90%16 011