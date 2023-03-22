Advanced search
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:36:10 2023-03-22 am EDT
97.18 EUR   +1.44%
10:05aSYMRISE AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
03/15Symrise : Press Release
PU
03/13Baader Bank lowers target for Symrise to 105 euros - 'Add
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral

03/22/2023 | 10:05am EDT
Analyst Thomas Maul from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 870 M 5 242 M 5 242 M
Net income 2023 440 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2023 1 831 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 13 390 M 14 414 M 14 414 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 12 169
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,80 €
Average target price 111,58 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-5.76%14 414
ECOLAB INC.8.40%44 918
SIKA AG16.19%42 970
GIVAUDAN SA1.91%28 915
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION2.80%26 150
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.89%18 419
