SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 4 870 M 5 242 M 5 242 M Net income 2023 440 M 474 M 474 M Net Debt 2023 1 831 M 1 971 M 1 971 M P/E ratio 2023 30,2x Yield 2023 1,23% Capitalization 13 390 M 14 414 M 14 414 M EV / Sales 2023 3,13x EV / Sales 2024 2,89x Nbr of Employees 12 169 Free-Float 95,0% Chart SYMRISE AG Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 95,80 € Average target price 111,58 € Spread / Average Target 16,5% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board