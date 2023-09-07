SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
Today at 12:46 pm
Share
Thomas Maul from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:12:15 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|92.68 EUR
|-1.51%
|-3.62%
|-8.82%
|06:46pm
|SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|Sep. 05
|SYMRISE AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|Ceapro Extends International Supply and Distribution Agreement with German Provider of Active Ingredients, Symrise
|MT
|Ceapro Inc. Extends Exclusive International Supply and Distribution Agreement with Symrise
|CI
|SYMRISE AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Morgan Stanley
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Spotlight on US Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium Sends German Stocks Higher
|MT
|Symrise in demand - Morgan Stanley praises prospects/upgrade
|DP
|European shares gain 1% as Nvidia forecast lifts chipmakers
|RE
|Symrise in demand after double upgrade by Morgan Stanley
|DP
|Bernstein raises target for Symrise to 107 euros - 'Market-Perform'.
|DP
|SYMRISE AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|Symrise AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|SYMRISE AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|SYMRISE AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
|MD
|Transcript : Symrise AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
|CI
|SYMRISE AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.82%
|14 094 M $
|+6.07%
|17 507 M $
|-25.15%
|10 287 M $
|+34.18%
|9 976 M $
|-21.62%
|9 034 M $
|-0.53%
|9 031 M $
|-31.26%
|6 257 M $
|-1.96%
|6 101 M $
|-13.62%
|22 276 M $
|+13.19%
|5 814 M $