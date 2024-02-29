More about the company
Symrise AG is one of the world's leaders in developing, producing and marketing scents, flavors and functional ingredients. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- nutritional ingredients (63.1%): for use in the manufacture of food products (beverages, candies, chocolates, cereals, dairy products, snacks, sauces, instant noodles, etc.) and in the manufacture of animal and fish feed;
- perfumes and flavours (36.9%): perfumes, menthols, aromatic ingredients and chemicals for personal care products, oral care products, cleaning products, cosmetics, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5.4%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (31.8%), North America (28.7%), Asia/Pacific (21.2%) and Latin America (12.9%).