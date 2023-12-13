SYMRISE AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
December 13, 2023 at 06:13 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 111.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|107.22 EUR
|+1.64%
|+1.27%
|+5.61%
|12:13pm
