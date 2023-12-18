Symrise AG is one of the world's leaders in developing, producing and marketing scents, flavors and functional ingredients. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - nutritional ingredients (63.1%): for use in the manufacture of food products (beverages, candies, chocolates, cereals, dairy products, snacks, sauces, instant noodles, etc.) and in the manufacture of animal and fish feed; - perfumes and flavours (36.9%): perfumes, menthols, aromatic ingredients and chemicals for personal care products, oral care products, cleaning products, cosmetics, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5.4%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (31.8%), North America (28.7%), Asia/Pacific (21.2%) and Latin America (12.9%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals