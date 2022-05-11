Log in
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 05:47:20 am EDT
99.08 EUR   -0.86%
05:20aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:07aSymrise presents Zinc about it! - its mineral-based sunscreens (Neo Heliopan®) for effective, safe, and natural sun care
AQ
04:07aSymrise announces range of aronia health actives with high cellular antioxidant effects
AQ
Symrise AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/11/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2022 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
98.65712 EUR 49328.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
98.65712 EUR 49328.56 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74873  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 282 M 4 511 M 4 511 M
Net income 2022 415 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2022 1 211 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 13 969 M 14 713 M 14 713 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 276
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 99,94 €
Average target price 118,89 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-23.30%14 713
ECOLAB INC.-31.64%46 793
SIKA AG-31.98%39 967
GIVAUDAN SA-27.86%32 053
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-21.65%18 815
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.65%12 369