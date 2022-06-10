Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:36 2022-06-10 am EDT
101.30 EUR   -0.20%
07:05aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:52aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:41aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Symrise AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2022 / 13:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
101.1325 EUR 50566.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
101.1325 EUR 50566.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75787  10.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SYMRISE AG
07:05aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:52aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:41aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/08SYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/06SYMRISE AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
06/02SYMRISE AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06/01SYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/31SYMRISE AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/31DSM forges nutrition and fragrance giant with Firmenich deal
RE
05/27SYMRISE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 304 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net income 2022 414 M 442 M 442 M
Net Debt 2022 1 217 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 14 187 M 15 125 M 15 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 276
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 101,50 €
Average target price 118,86 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-22.10%15 496
ECOLAB INC.-29.79%47 130
SIKA AG-32.67%41 265
GIVAUDAN SA-29.05%32 777
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-23.70%18 716
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-23.42%15 463