  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:22 2022-06-16 am EDT
95.10 EUR   -2.08%
08:10aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:55aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15SYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Symrise AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/16/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2022 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.38 EUR 47190.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.38 EUR 47190.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76173  16.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 4 300 M 4 473 M 4 473 M
Net income 2022 414 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2022 1 231 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 13 575 M 14 121 M 14 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 276
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 97,12 €
Average target price 118,86 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-25.46%14 121
ECOLAB INC.-36.04%42 860
SIKA AG-39.32%35 443
GIVAUDAN SA-33.68%29 291
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.31%19 357
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-28.94%16 961