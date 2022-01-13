Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/13/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Symrise AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.01.2022 / 17:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2022
Address: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/finanzkalender-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2022
Address: https://www.symrise.com/investors/financial-calendar-and-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/finanzkalender-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: https://www.symrise.com/investors/financial-calendar-and-presentations/

13.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1267562  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267562&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SYMRISE AG
11:15aSYMRISE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterl..
EQ
09:20aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/11SYMRISE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/07SYMRISE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
01/07Germany's Symrise to Purchase Dutch Egg Protein Manufacturer Schaffelaarbos
MT
01/07Symrise accelerates international expansion in Pet Nutrition through acquisition of Sch..
EQ
01/07Symrise AG signed a purchase agreement to acquire Schaffelaarbos BV from Intersaction a..
CI
01/04SYMRISE : expands its production network of 1,2-alkanediols with a new plant in Granada, S..
PU
2021StoneCo Reportedly Hires JPMorgan To Explore Strategic Options; Shares Launched to One-..
MT
2021SYMRISE AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 799 M 4 351 M 4 351 M
Net income 2021 374 M 429 M 429 M
Net Debt 2021 1 013 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,1x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 17 995 M 20 557 M 20 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 812
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 122,10 €
Average target price 124,20 €
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-6.29%20 557
ECOLAB INC.-3.45%64 905
SIKA AG-7.76%54 840
GIVAUDAN SA-6.62%45 150
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.21%35 151
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-2.64%25 419