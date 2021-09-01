Symrise AG english

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/01 09:36:03 am
119.95 EUR   -0.54%
09:17aSymrise AG english
DJ
09:17aSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:19aSYMRISE : to double pet food unit sales on pandemic-fueled boom
RE
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.09.2021 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Heinz-Jürgen 
 
 Last name(s):  Bertram 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Symrise AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900D82I6R9601CF26 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000SYM9999 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 119.1799 EUR   59589.95 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 119.1799 EUR  59589.95 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-01; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XTRA

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Symrise AG 
              Mühlenfeldstraße 1 
              37603 Holzminden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.symrise.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70028 01.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

