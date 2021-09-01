Symrise AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.09.2021 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Symrise AG
b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
119.1799 EUR 59589.95 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
119.1799 EUR 59589.95 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-01; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
70028 01.09.2021
