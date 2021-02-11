Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Symrise AG    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symrise : Diana Food launches a range of organic and animal welfare chicken solutions

02/11/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02/11/2021 Nutrition| Corporate| Sustainability

- Product offerings designed to meet rising consumer demand for ethical ingredients

- Provides food manufacturers with high-performing, great-tasting poultry solutions made from organic and animal welfare compliant raw materials

Symrise Diana Food announces the launch of a range of Organic and Animal Welfare Poultry solutions specifically developed to meet the rising demand for ethical food and drink among consumers around the world.

Available now, these products benefit food manufacturers with a wide sensory pallet enabling them to create their own taste signature. They can add a boiled or rotisserie note; a fatty, juicy meat note; or an umami note to their creations. This new line also has performance benefits in terms of solubility, turbidity and mouth feel.

Diana Food's range of chicken products comprises two types of ingredients. Organic solutions with organic hen broth and hen bone broth in both liquid and dehydrated forms; organic hen meat powder and organic hen fat. In the Animal Welfare offer, products include liquid and dehydrated free range chicken extracts; free range hen meat powder and free range chicken fat.

Diana Food sources its fresh chicken materials close to their factory and raised by farmers in an ethical environment. The process valorizes every part of the chicken to minimize waste across the value chain. All processing uses kitchen-like processing techniques, resulting in non-allergenic, clean label products that are free from monosodium glutamate (MSG), yeast extracts, colors and added hormones. They also offer convenient storage conditions in ambient temperatures with a shelf life of greater than 12 months.

Antoine Coursault, Chicken & Meat Product Line Director at Diana Food, explains, 'Diana Food has a legacy of expertise in sourcing the best poultry raw materials and with this new range of products, we can deliver tasty ingredients that will enhance and improve a food manufacturer's perception of being an ethical, positive driver of consumers' trust.'

Consumer data 12 shows that ethical claims mean different things to different people. For example, 56% of consumers in France purchase organic products because they perceive them to be healthier than conventional products, while 69% of Spanish consumers see organic food production as being good for the environment. Among Canadian consumers, 70% would be willing to pay more for meat that comes from humanely treated animals. Further data suggests that some consumers believe poultry produced in an environmentally friendly manner tastes better and is a healthier addition to their diet.

Julie Le Guyader, Chicken & Meat Product Manager adds, 'It is clear that animal welfare remains an influential issue in the meat and poultry category, as consumers are becoming more and more concerned about intensive animal farming and the conditions in which animals are reared, transported and slaughtered.'

1 Mintel, 'A year of innovation in meat & poultry', 2020
2 Mintel, 'Organic food & drink in post-COVID-19 Europe', 2020

Disclaimer

Symrise AG published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYMRISE AG
03:31aSYMRISE : Diana Food launches a range of organic and animal welfare chicken solu..
PU
02/09CDP RATING : Symrise receives award for effective climate protection in the supp..
PU
02/08Q4 2020 : Strong finish to a successful year
AQ
02/07DGAP-DD : Symrise AG english
DJ
02/04PROBI : Presentation of Probi's Q4 report
AQ
02/03DGAP-DD : Symrise AG english
DJ
02/02SYMRISE AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/02SYMRISE : Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021
PU
02/02SYMRISE : Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021
EQ
02/02PRESS RELEASE : Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 551 M 4 312 M 4 312 M
Net income 2020 325 M 394 M 394 M
Net Debt 2020 1 435 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 13 922 M 16 891 M 16 905 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 413
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 106,75 €
Last Close Price 102,80 €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Winkelmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMRISE AG-5.17%16 891
ECOLAB INC.-0.33%61 556
SIKA AG3.35%39 798
GIVAUDAN SA-3.32%37 344
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.99%23 310
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.23%19 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ