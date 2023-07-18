- Now part of the global community meeting high standards of social and environmental impact

- Successful audit after thorough certification process

- Underlines strong commitment to sustainability throughout the whole group

Symrise Brazil has been certified internationally as B Corporation. It receives the certification as first producer of Scent & Care as well as Food & Beverage in Brazil. The project named "Path +B" aims at sustainable development with solutions to social and environmental problems in addition to profit. The company underwent a thorough evaluation in which it had to fulfil a specific score. Every three years, it has to prove that its sustainability practices and policies are still aligned with the project and that they are evolving positively.

The company got evaluated in the categories: Environment, People, Community, Workers, and Governance. The system demands evidence analysis on practices, policies, facts and figures. The results of the certification highlight the efforts made by the organization through a robust execution of sustainability strategy.

The International B Corp certification belongs to the most demanding in the world. It highlights companies that include social and environmental goals in their activities and business model and helps them move forward. Currently, more than 6,900 B companies worldwide exist - with 1065 in Latin America and 303 in Brazil. The certification analyzes five impact areas: governance, employees, community, environment, and customers. The principle of interdependence aims to improve both the company and its entire ecosystem (partners, suppliers, customers).

"We feel very glad about the recognition as the producer of Scent & Care as well as Taste, Nutrition and Health in Brazil to become a B Corporation. Becoming part of a global community of companies that meet high standards of social and environmental impact forms a great achievement. It attests to our efforts and commitments on the different sides audited by B system. The certification represents a further way of strengthening our transparency and the seriousness with which Symrise pursues its ESG strategy. This sets us apart from other companies in the same segment", explains Ricardo Patrocínio, Sr Vice President Consumer Fragrance LATAM and Brazil B-Corp project sponsor.

Supporting the global sustainability approach

The corporate strategy of Symrise systematically focuses on achieving sustainable growth, with four key pillars setting the sustainability agenda across its business. By addressing Footprint, Innovation, Sourcing and Care, Symrise links its economic goals to its everyday responsibilities to the environment, employees, and society. They form an integral part of its business model and the essence of the company. The concern and consideration for society and the environment make Symrise assume responsibilities that go beyond the group itself. The company puts emphasis on considering ecological and social conditions, while running an efficient production and offering a complete portfolio that meets the basic needs of a growing population. One element includes the percentage of renewable materials in its fragrance ingredients. A fragrance is considered "renewable" when it contains over 50% of these raw materials. The company has committed itself to offer highly renewable fragrances that contain raw materials above 70%. This and many more examples show the sustainable pioneering spirit of Symrise.

Symrise has obtained several global awards and certifications that underline the strategic ambitions of Symrise in sustainability, biodiversity, and the use of renewable fragrances.