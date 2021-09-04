Symrise : joins the DAX

As a consequence of the expansion of Germany's leading DAX Index from 30 to 40 companies, the German Stock Exchange decided on Friday to admit Symrise AG into the DAX with effect from 20 September. With a market capitalization of more than € 16 billion, Symrise was a certain candidate for promotion to the expanded index right from the start of planning. The company has already been consistently listed in the MDAX for the past 14 years and it will continue to pursue its corporate strategy aligned with a sustainable increase in value over the long term.

'Today is a very special day for Symrise. 14 successful years in the MDAX and now the promotion to Germany's leading index confirm our strategy of profitable growth that we have been pursuing since our stock market debut in 2006,' commented Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Chief Executive Officer of Symrise AG. 'The promotion to the DAX demonstrates that Symrise is an attractive investment and that the market is placing its trust in us. We would like to thank our shareholders, who continue to actively engage with us, we are firmly dedicated to carrying on our journey with vigor over the long term.'

Since December 2006, Symrise AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The market capitalization at the initial public offering was approximately € 2 billion. Today, it is more than € 16 billion. The corporate strategy is based on the cornerstones of growth, efficiency and expansion of the portfolio, and it targets sustainable, profitable growth. Between 2006 and 2020, Symrise achieved Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) of 8 % for sales and EBITDA.

Long-term strategy and a diversified portfolio form the basis for success

Symrise has strategically diversified its original core business and systematically developed new activities. Alongside applications for fragrance and flavoring solutions, Symrise now also develops and markets functional ingredients that are used in cosmetics and care products. Furthermore, the company has continuously expanded its range of product solutions for healthy nutrition and it has made substantial investments in the expansion of its activities in the Pet Food Business over recent years.

Sustainability has been a special focus for Symrise for many years now. As a company that processes large quantities of natural raw materials, Symrise has firmly embedded sustainability aspects in its business model and integrated them in its supply chains. At the same time, Symrise takes its social responsibility seriously and makes a contribution to education, infrastructure and development aid through various funding programs in the countries where it sources its raw materials. The company is also committed to avoid greenhouse gas emissions and has set itself the goal of becoming climate positive by 2030. Symrise has already been recognized twice with the German Sustainability Award.

