Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Symrise AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 09/03 11:35:07 am
119.95 EUR   -0.29%
02:02aSYMRISE : joins the DAX
PU
09/03Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands
RE
09/02SYMRISE AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symrise : joins the DAX

09/04/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09/04/2021 Corporate| Financial

- Admission to the DAX 40 on 20 September 2021

- Result of the strategy geared towards long-term profitable growth

- Symrise intends to consistently achieve sustainable increase in value

As a consequence of the expansion of Germany's leading DAX Index from 30 to 40 companies, the German Stock Exchange decided on Friday to admit Symrise AG into the DAX with effect from 20 September. With a market capitalization of more than € 16 billion, Symrise was a certain candidate for promotion to the expanded index right from the start of planning. The company has already been consistently listed in the MDAX for the past 14 years and it will continue to pursue its corporate strategy aligned with a sustainable increase in value over the long term.

'Today is a very special day for Symrise. 14 successful years in the MDAX and now the promotion to Germany's leading index confirm our strategy of profitable growth that we have been pursuing since our stock market debut in 2006,' commented Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, Chief Executive Officer of Symrise AG. 'The promotion to the DAX demonstrates that Symrise is an attractive investment and that the market is placing its trust in us. We would like to thank our shareholders, who continue to actively engage with us, we are firmly dedicated to carrying on our journey with vigor over the long term.'

Since December 2006, Symrise AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The market capitalization at the initial public offering was approximately € 2 billion. Today, it is more than € 16 billion. The corporate strategy is based on the cornerstones of growth, efficiency and expansion of the portfolio, and it targets sustainable, profitable growth. Between 2006 and 2020, Symrise achieved Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) of 8 % for sales and EBITDA.

Long-term strategy and a diversified portfolio form the basis for success

Symrise has strategically diversified its original core business and systematically developed new activities. Alongside applications for fragrance and flavoring solutions, Symrise now also develops and markets functional ingredients that are used in cosmetics and care products. Furthermore, the company has continuously expanded its range of product solutions for healthy nutrition and it has made substantial investments in the expansion of its activities in the Pet Food Business over recent years.

Sustainability has been a special focus for Symrise for many years now. As a company that processes large quantities of natural raw materials, Symrise has firmly embedded sustainability aspects in its business model and integrated them in its supply chains. At the same time, Symrise takes its social responsibility seriously and makes a contribution to education, infrastructure and development aid through various funding programs in the countries where it sources its raw materials. The company is also committed to avoid greenhouse gas emissions and has set itself the goal of becoming climate positive by 2030. Symrise has already been recognized twice with the German Sustainability Award.

Disclaimer

Symrise AG published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYMRISE AG
02:02aSYMRISE : joins the DAX
PU
09/03Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands
RE
09/02SYMRISE AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/02FACTBOX-Key changes in shake-up of Germany's blue-chip DAX index
RE
09/01Symrise AG english
DJ
09/01SYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/01SYMRISE : to double pet food unit sales on pandemic-fueled boom
RE
09/01SYMRISE : Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expan..
PU
09/01SYMRISE : Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expan..
EQ
09/01PRESS RELEASE : Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYMRISE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 759 M 4 467 M 4 467 M
Net income 2021 368 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 1 097 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 17 678 M 21 008 M 21 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 10 812
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 119,95 €
Average target price 117,77 €
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Winkelmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG10.66%21 008
ECOLAB INC.4.06%64 410
SIKA AG37.97%51 185
GIVAUDAN SA23.00%46 298
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.561.18%36 791
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.91%35 364