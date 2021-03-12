Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Symrise AG    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symrise : & Van Aroma launch ‘Nilampedia' – A learning platform for patchouli farmers in Indonesia

03/12/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03/11/2021 Scent and Care| Corporate| Sustainability

- Online platform to educate and communicate with patchouli farmers on sustainable cultivation

- Focus on addressing fundamental issues at farm level through Good Agricultural practices

- Close to 2K subscribers on YouTube

Symrise and its partner Van Aroma, the largest supplier of patchouli oil worldwide, have launched the Nilampedia platform for farmers in Indonesia on YouTube and Facebook. The platform aims to provide knowledge and share experience on sustainable patchouli cultivation to secure the supply of high quality patchouli oil, and improve the living conditions for farmers and their families. The partners have been running a SDG Compact project for Sustainable cultivation of Patchouli in Indonesia for the past few years. In this context, they have collaborated with Sunflag Agrotech for Agronomy support in this program.

Consumers are becoming more environmentally aware. They are increasingly looking for sustainable products from responsible companies who adopt best practices. Symrise is responding to this shift in consumer demand with Nilampedia, among others. The platform follows a clear sustainable approach - good agricultural practices, long term plans, education and collaboration - to improve the life quality of farmers and their families, linked with the commitment to produce high quality products.

Nilampedia acts as a game changer when it comes to educating farmers with the information they need. Benefits of this platform include providing interactive opportunities between the Nilampedia team and the farming community to discuss agronomical challenges such as flooding or plant diseases in real-time.

Farmers can access Nilampedia on three channels:
1. YouTube Channel: Nilampedia
2. Facebook Page: Nilampedia
3. Facebook Community: Komunitas Nilampedia

'We would like to invite all farmers and their communities to join Nilampedia. We will discuss how to manage soil, seedlings and planting. We will also to talk about irrigation and explain matters relating to harvesting and post-harvest care. We sincerely hope that all patchouli farmers benefit from the information', said Ramkumar Venkataraman, Symrise's Vice President of Global Sustainable Sourcing, Scent and Care Division.

'Sharing is caring, and we believe Nilampedia will help bridge the gap between farmers and experts who can advise on the situations farmers face and help solve critical challenges in patchouli cultivation. We believe that educated farmers make better decisions for a sustainable planet. Over the last five years, we have driven this agenda and the patchouli industry today is in a much better position', added Sandeep Tekriwal, CEO of Van Aroma.

Disclaimer

Symrise AG published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYMRISE AG
02:22aSYMRISE  : & Van Aroma launch ‘Nilampedia' – A learning platform for..
PU
03/11SYMRISE AG  : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
03/11SYMRISE AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
03/11SYMRISE AG  : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
03/11SYMRISE AG  : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
03/10SYMRISE AG  : Upgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
03/10PROBI  : Strong bones are key to an active life - probiotics to play a role
AQ
03/10SYMRISE AG  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/10SYMRISE AG  : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
03/10SYMRISE AG  : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 689 M 4 414 M 4 414 M
Net income 2021 354 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2021 1 202 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 13 739 M 16 438 M 16 440 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 531
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 105,33 €
Last Close Price 101,45 €
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Winkelmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMRISE AG-6.41%16 438
ECOLAB INC.-0.91%62 021
SIKA AG6.45%39 348
GIVAUDAN SA-6.35%34 992
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-5.51%20 624
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.14%15 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ