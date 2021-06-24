Symrise : “The Fragrance of Forests” continues sustainably Symrise confirms FSC® Chain of Custody certification

Symrise continues with its commitments to sustainable development and responsible resource management and has successfully maintained the FSC® Chain of Custody certification. The process involves tracing the path of products from forests through the supply chain, verifying that it identifies FSC® certified material throughout the supply chain.

The highly respected certification program FSC® has re-evaluated and confirmed the contribution of Symrise to the responsible management of the world's forests. Working closely with FSC® for several years, Symrise has dedicated itself to build and maintain a robust framework upon which consumers can feel confident when they are using fragrances and flavors derived from sustainable sources. Confirming the FSC® Chain of Custody certification reinforces the achievements of Symrise in its efforts towards transparent and sustainable sourcing based on precise principles and standards.

'We consider it important to set sustainability goals and make commitments. In addition, holding ourselves accountable to those goals advances us and our customers', says Dr. Norbert Richter, Global President, Aroma Molecules Division. 'We have implemented an annual process to review the effectiveness of our sustainability policy, chain of custody and responsible sourcing programs to continually improve the management systems and environmental performance.'

When it comes to product development and manufacturing processes, Symrise focuses on ensuring eco-friendly production, and uses chemicals in an environmentally compatible way to conserve resources, minimize waste, reuse byproducts and develop new packaging solutions. A product sustainability scorecard makes it possible to choose eco-friendly product alternatives and helps avoiding considerable amounts of wastewater each year. These achievements have contributed to the fact that Symrise has become the first company ever to receive an FSC® certification for a liquid raw material from pine trees: the raw sulfate turpentine oil, a by-product from the paper industry that goes into numerous fragrant mixtures. Turpentine-based ingredients, such as citronellol, geraniol, dihydromyrcenol or linalool, play a fundamental role in the perfumer's palette.

Firmly entrenched sustainability values

As a responsible company, Symrise shares the same values as the FSC® in protecting forests for future generations. 'We commit to ensure zero deforestation within our supply chains as well as ethical sourcing of natural raw materials, including those linked to forests', says Bernhard Kott, Chief Sustainability Officer at Symrise. 'We play our part in tackling the global forest challenge by contributing to conservation and sustainable use of forest ecosystems and biodiversity at all relevant scales extending to the whole supply chain.'

By the end of 2020, Symrise had rated 67 % of its main suppliers based on 80 % of purchasing volume according to sustainability criteria. Symrise has also started to increase the proportion of its sustainably-sourced strategic agricultural raw materials to 100 % by 2025.