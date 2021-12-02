Symrise : opens innovation lab located at Colworth Science Park in the UK

Symrise has opened a modern innovation lab co-located at Colworth Science Park. The opening ceremony of the centrally located facility in the UK took place on November 18, 2021. The on-site resources allow the local application specialists to decode the market, create taste solutions that meet current consumer trends and to deliver application products that meet customer expectations. The site will feature a fully functional flavor lab as well as space for exchange and co-creation. This leads to an improved speed and agility to respond to fast paced consumer market demands. In addition, local regulatory knowledge and support will help ensure current and future market compliancy.

The facility offers application labs for bakery, beverage and dairy as well as a flavor development lab. They cover a space of app. 140 m². In addition to the lab the location will host office space and a co-creation space. With the facility at the Colworth science park site, Symrise will support future dairy and beverage developments as well as UK bakery manufacturers. Having an additional Symrise representation in this important location of the British food industry will enable the company to closely work with local partners and serve as an accelerator for food and beverage projects.

"Our state-of-the art labs and offices will make our Colworth site the perfect location to strengthen our collaboration with the British food and beverage industry, championing a new mindset and way of working", says Frank Hoeving, Managing Director at Symrise UK Ltd Business Unit Savory. "It will strengthen our local development to support UK food and beverage manufacturers and producers. Also, it will enable speed and agility to align with fast pace consumer market demands."

For Symrise, this new location represents a key example of its commitment to partnerships with suppliers, customers, academia, and research institutions to positively impact the future of food, drive profitable growth and develop the company's and its partners' competitive advantage. It represents integrated ways of working in an ecosystem involving several partners: Next to the direct proximity to Unilever's Global Refreshment team, Symrise's Colworth site will be welcoming several further partners both from the Colworth Science park and afar. With numerous external strategic partnerships already in place, Symrise places high value on this approach and actively pursues its expansion.