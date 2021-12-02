Log in
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/02 07:56:13 am
125.475 EUR   +0.42%
SYMRISE : opens innovation lab located at Colworth Science Park in the UK
PU
07:23aSYMRISE AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/01Symrise extends CEO contract ahead of schedule until 2025
RE
Symrise : opens innovation lab located at Colworth Science Park in the UK

12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
12/02/2021 Flavor & Nutrition| Corporate

― Local development to support UK manufacturers and producers

- Fully equipped application lab for bakery, beverages, dairy, and flavor development lab

- Local regulatory knowledge and support to ensure current and future market compliancy

Symrise has opened a modern innovation lab co-located at Colworth Science Park. The opening ceremony of the centrally located facility in the UK took place on November 18, 2021. The on-site resources allow the local application specialists to decode the market, create taste solutions that meet current consumer trends and to deliver application products that meet customer expectations. The site will feature a fully functional flavor lab as well as space for exchange and co-creation. This leads to an improved speed and agility to respond to fast paced consumer market demands. In addition, local regulatory knowledge and support will help ensure current and future market compliancy.

The facility offers application labs for bakery, beverage and dairy as well as a flavor development lab. They cover a space of app. 140 m². In addition to the lab the location will host office space and a co-creation space. With the facility at the Colworth science park site, Symrise will support future dairy and beverage developments as well as UK bakery manufacturers. Having an additional Symrise representation in this important location of the British food industry will enable the company to closely work with local partners and serve as an accelerator for food and beverage projects.

"Our state-of-the art labs and offices will make our Colworth site the perfect location to strengthen our collaboration with the British food and beverage industry, championing a new mindset and way of working", says Frank Hoeving, Managing Director at Symrise UK Ltd Business Unit Savory. "It will strengthen our local development to support UK food and beverage manufacturers and producers. Also, it will enable speed and agility to align with fast pace consumer market demands."

For Symrise, this new location represents a key example of its commitment to partnerships with suppliers, customers, academia, and research institutions to positively impact the future of food, drive profitable growth and develop the company's and its partners' competitive advantage. It represents integrated ways of working in an ecosystem involving several partners: Next to the direct proximity to Unilever's Global Refreshment team, Symrise's Colworth site will be welcoming several further partners both from the Colworth Science park and afar. With numerous external strategic partnerships already in place, Symrise places high value on this approach and actively pursues its expansion.

Disclaimer

Symrise AG published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
