  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Symrise AG
  News
  Summary
    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE AG

(SY1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/14 02:46:51 am EDT
108.70 EUR   +0.14%
Symrise successfully places ?750 million ESG-linked promissory loan notes

04/14/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Sustainability

14.04.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • High oversubscription in challenging market environment generates issue volume of ?750 million
  • Pricing at lower end of the marketing range
  • Promissory loan notes serve general corporate purposes and financing of strategic growth investments
  • ESG-link endorses clear commitment to sustainable corporate and financing strategy

Today, Symrise AG successfully completed its first ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)-linked promissory loan notes transaction. The Group secured ?750 million at highly favorable terms in a challenging market environment. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to finance strategic growth investments. The ESG-linked promissory loan notes represent the Group's second sustainable financing instrument. By directly linking the interest rate to the eco-efficiency of greenhouse gas emissions, Symrise combines economic progress and growth with sustainable and responsible actions.

"At Symrise, we firmly believe that economic and ecological as well as socially responsible actions go hand in hand. Following our sustainable revolving credit line of fiscal year 2021, we therefore decided to once again incorporate sustainability aspects into our latest refinancing. The loan's strong response in the current market environment reflects our stable business model, our sustainability expertise and the trust in our proven strategy. We are pleased that we have attracted such a broad investor portfolio at very favorable terms with the first ESG-linked promissory loan notes," said Olaf Klinger, CFO of Symrise AG.

Symrise secured highly favorable pricing conditions at the lower end of the marketing range in a challenging capital market environment characterized by high inflation, volatile interest rates and great uncertainty due to the outbreak of war in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. The significantly oversubscribed order book resulted in an issue volume of ?750 million. A total of around 100 investors participated in the transaction.

The transaction will be executed in five tranches with a maturity of four to ten years. Three tranches feature a fixed coupon, while two are subject to variable interest rates. The interest rate or margin depends on the eco-efficiency of the Symrise Group's greenhouse gas emissions.

The issue was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale and UniCredit Bank AG.

About Symrise:
Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of ?3.8 billion in the 2021 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise - always inspiring more...

www.symrise.com
 

Media contact: Investor contact:
Bernhard Kott Tobias Erfurth
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721 Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879
Email: bernhard.kott@symrise.com Email: tobias.erfurth@symrise.com
   
Social Media:  
twitter.com/symriseag linkedin.com/company/symrise
youtube.com/agsymrise xing.com/companies/symrise
instagram.com/symriseag Blog: https://alwaysinspiringmore.com
 

Financial calendar

27 April - Interim Group Report January-March 2022
03 May - Annual General Meeting
 


14.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1327799

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1327799  14.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327799&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 249 M 4 612 M 4 612 M
Net income 2022 416 M 451 M 451 M
Net Debt 2022 1 217 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 15 172 M 16 468 M 16 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 276
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SYMRISE AG
Duration : Period :
Symrise AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 108,55 €
Average target price 119,44 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Michael König Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jakob Ley Member-Supervisory Board
Andre Kirchhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYMRISE AG-16.69%16 468
ECOLAB INC.-23.20%51 341
SIKA AG-19.28%50 533
GIVAUDAN SA-19.62%38 194
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-15.28%21 755
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.77%15 123