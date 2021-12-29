SYN prop e tech S A : Fato Relevante

A SYN PROP E TECH S.A. ("SYN" ou "Companhia"), companhia com registro de emissor na categoria "A" da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM"), em atendimento ao disposto no artigo 157, parágrafo 4° da Lei n° 6.404/76, bem como na Instrução CVM n° 358/02, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, nesta data, adquiriu em conjunto com CCP/CPP Parallel Holding Cajamar I LLC ("Parallel LLC"), na proporção de 30% para a Companhia e 70% para a Parallel LLC, 5 (cinco) andares comerciais da Torre D do setor "C" do Condomínio WTorre JK, situado na Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2.041 e 2.235, na cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, e suas respectivas vagas de garagem, totalizando uma área privativa de 2.283,22 m². O valor total da transação é de R$ 51.500.000,00, sendo que a quantia correspondente a 25% deste montante foi paga na presente data e o valor restante será pago mediante a assinatura da Escritura de Venda e Compra. Com esta aquisição, a Companhia aumenta sua participação no empreendimento.
A transação está sujeita ao não exercício do direito de preferência dos atuais locatários.
Por fim, a Companhia reitera seu compromisso em manter os acionistas e o mercado em geral informados a respeito deste e de qualquer outro assunto relevante.
São Paulo, 29 de dezembro de 2021
THIAGO KIYOSHI VIEIRA MURAMATSU
Diretor Presidente, Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Resolution No. 358/02 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it acquired together with CCP/CPP Parallel Holding Cajamar I LLC ("Parallel LLC"), in the proportion of 30% for the Company and 70% for Parallel LLC, 5 (five) commercial floors of Tower D of sector "C" of Condomínio WTorre JK, located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 and 2235, in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, and their respective parking spaces, totaling a private area of 2,283.22 sqm. The total amount of the transaction is R$ 51,500,000.00, and the value corresponding to 25% of this amount was paid on this date and the remaining amount will be paid upon signature of the Deed of Sale and Purchase. With this acquisition, the Company increases its participation in the project.
The transaction is subject to the non-exercise of the preemptive rights of the current lessees.
Finally, the Company reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding this and any other material fact.
São Paulo, December 29th, 2021
THIAGO KIYOSHI VIEIRA MURAMATSU
Chief Executive, Financial and Investors Relation Officer
Cyrela Commercial Properties SA Empreendimentos e Participações published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.