SYN prop e tech S A : Fato Relevante

SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Resolution No. 358/02 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it acquired together with CCP/CPP Parallel Holding Cajamar I LLC ("Parallel LLC"), in the proportion of 30% for the Company and 70% for Parallel LLC, 5 (five) commercial floors of Tower D of sector "C" of Condomínio WTorre JK, located at Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, nº 2041 and 2235, in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, and their respective parking spaces, totaling a private area of 2,283.22 sqm. The total amount of the transaction is R$ 51,500,000.00, and the value corresponding to 25% of this amount was paid on this date and the remaining amount will be paid upon signature of the Deed of Sale and Purchase. With this acquisition, the Company increases its participation in the project.

The transaction is subject to the non-exercise of the preemptive rights of the current lessees.