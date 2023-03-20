SYN prop e tech S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include forward-looking statements and considerations that are based on historical facts and reflect the expectations and objectives of Syn's management. Such considerations involve risks and uncertainties and,

therefore, do not constitute a guarantee of future results. Syn's future results may differ materially from the results

presented due to several important factors, among others: economic, political and business conditions in Brazil (especially in the places where Syn's projects are located); success in implementing Syn's business strategy and investment plan; ability to obtain equipment/suppliers without interruption and at reasonable prices; competition; risks associated with real estate development, construction, leasing and sale of real estate; risk of not receiving the results of subsidiaries (as a holding

company); regulatory risks; risk of an active and liquid market not developing for Syn's shares; and other current or imminent

hazards, known or unknown to Syn.

Information and statistical data relating to Syn's market operations and market share, including market forecasts, were obtained through internal surveys, market research, publicly available information, industry publications, independent consultancies and government agencies.

Syn is not responsible for investment decisions made based on the information contained in this presentation. This presentation should not, under any circumstances, be considered a recommendation to buy shares issued by Syn. When deciding to acquire shares issued by Syn, potential investors must carry out their own analysis and assessment of Syn's financial condition, its activities and the risks arising from said investment.