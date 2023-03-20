Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SYN prop e tech S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNE3   BRSYNEACNOR2

SYN PROP E TECH S.A.

(SYNE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:19:05 2023-03-20 pm EDT
3.520 BRL   -4.09%
02:57pSyn Prop E Tech S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/10Transcript : SYN prop e tech S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/09SYN prop e tech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYN prop e tech S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22

03/20/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes or may include forward-looking statements and considerations that are based on historical facts and reflect the expectations and objectives of Syn's management. Such considerations involve risks and uncertainties and,

therefore, do not constitute a guarantee of future results. Syn's future results may differ materially from the results

presented due to several important factors, among others: economic, political and business conditions in Brazil (especially in the places where Syn's projects are located); success in implementing Syn's business strategy and investment plan; ability to obtain equipment/suppliers without interruption and at reasonable prices; competition; risks associated with real estate development, construction, leasing and sale of real estate; risk of not receiving the results of subsidiaries (as a holding

company); regulatory risks; risk of an active and liquid market not developing for Syn's shares; and other current or imminent

hazards, known or unknown to Syn.

Information and statistical data relating to Syn's market operations and market share, including market forecasts, were obtained through internal surveys, market research, publicly available information, industry publications, independent consultancies and government agencies.

Syn is not responsible for investment decisions made based on the information contained in this presentation. This presentation should not, under any circumstances, be considered a recommendation to buy shares issued by Syn. When deciding to acquire shares issued by Syn, potential investors must carry out their own analysis and assessment of Syn's financial condition, its activities and the risks arising from said investment.

2

1

HISTORY

ESTABLISHMENT

Start of operation as a

Joint Venture between

IRSA and George Soros

90s

  • JK Financial Center
  • Corporate Park
  • Faria Lima Financial Center
  • Faria Lima Square

2000-2006

SPIN-OFF AND STRATEGIC

FOCUS ON

FOCUS ON OPERATION

PARTNERSHIPS

EXPANSIONS

2007

• Shopping Estação BH

2015

Spin-off

• Parque Shopping Belém

• Capital increase of

2008

• Cajamar Industrial Park

R$400 MM

JK 1455

• Shopping Metropolitano

• Shopping Cidade SP

2009

Barra

Strategic Partnerships

• Thera

2016

• Tietê Plaza Shopping

• Shopping Cerrado

2007-2010

2010-2014

2015-2016

Disclaimer

Syn Prop Tech SA published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 18:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 401 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2023 27,0 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
Net Debt 2023 781 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 560 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Duration : Period :
SYN prop e tech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,67 BRL
Average target price 7,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu Chief Executive Officer
Hector Bruno Franco de Carvalho Leitão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Elie Horn Chairman
Cláudio Bruni Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN PROP E TECH S.A.-11.57%106
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.84%39 096
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.70%32 705
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.98%27 581
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.29%25 050
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.14%21 736