SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Acquisition of Participation in startup CondoConta

SYN PROP E TECH S.A. ("Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution No 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company entered into an agreement by which it purchased 19,946,452 shares of CondoConta Ltd., equivalent to a 10% equity interest in the company, totaling an investment of USD 4,458,428.87.

CondoConta acts as an exclusive digital bank for condominiums, offering, among other features, financing for construction works and related equipment, insurances and guaranteed revenue for defaulting condominium members. This acquisition is part of the strategy to diversify investments in technology companies that have synergy with the Company.

Finally, the Company reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding this and any other material fact.

São Paulo, June 30th, 2022

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer