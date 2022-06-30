Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SYN prop e tech S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SYNE3   BRSYNEACNOR2

SYN PROP E TECH S.A.

(SYNE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-30 pm EDT
4.100 BRL   +1.23%
05:53pSYN PROP E TECH S A : Material Fact - Acquisition of Participation in startup CondoConta
PU
05/17SYN PROP E TECH S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/13TRANSCRIPT : SYN prop e tech S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Acquisition of Participation in startup CondoConta

06/30/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
SYN PROP E TECH S.A. ("Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution No 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the Company entered into an agreement by which it purchased 19,946,452 shares of CondoConta Ltd., equivalent to a 10% equity interest in the company, totaling an investment of USD 4,458,428.87.

CondoConta acts as an exclusive digital bank for condominiums, offering, among other features, financing for construction works and related equipment, insurances and guaranteed revenue for defaulting condominium members. This acquisition is part of the strategy to diversify investments in technology companies that have synergy with the Company.

Finally, the Company reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding this and any other material fact.

São Paulo, June 30th, 2022

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer

Disclaimer

Syn Prop Tech SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 443 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2022 137 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2022 796 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 6,91%
Capitalization 618 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
SYN prop e tech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,05 BRL
Average target price 16,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Marcio Daltro dos Santos Chief Executive Officer
Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Elie Horn Chairman
Pedro Sales Independent Director
Cláudio Bruni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN PROP E TECH S.A.-43.75%118
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.85%34 640
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.82%33 686
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.52%32 944
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.71%30 905
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.41%28 543