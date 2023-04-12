SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Clarification on news published in the media

MATERIAL FACT- SYN PROP & TECH S.A. CNPJ/ME)

08.801.621/0001-86

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.341.881

SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76, as well as CVM Resolution No. 44, in order to clarify some news published in Jornal o Estado de São Paulo, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has hired a financial advisor to evaluate strategic opportunities related to the Shopping Cidade São Paulo and Grand Plaza Shopping. Such hiring follows the normal course of the Company's business, and there is no specific negotiation or binding offer related to any of its assets.

The Company follows its strategy of always being aware to any business opportunity that add value for its shareholders and investors, and will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding this and any other relevant matter.

São Paulo, April 12, de 2023

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer