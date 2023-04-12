Advanced search
    SYNE3   BRSYNEACNOR2

SYN PROP E TECH S.A.

(SYNE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
3.470 BRL   +17.23%
05:55pSyn Prop E Tech S A : Material Fact - Clarification on news published in the media
PU
03/20Syn Prop E Tech S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/10Transcript : SYN prop e tech S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Clarification on news published in the media

04/12/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT- SYN PROP & TECH S.A. CNPJ/ME)

08.801.621/0001-86

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.341.881

SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76, as well as CVM Resolution No. 44, in order to clarify some news published in Jornal o Estado de São Paulo, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has hired a financial advisor to evaluate strategic opportunities related to the Shopping Cidade São Paulo and Grand Plaza Shopping. Such hiring follows the normal course of the Company's business, and there is no specific negotiation or binding offer related to any of its assets.

The Company follows its strategy of always being aware to any business opportunity that add value for its shareholders and investors, and will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed regarding this and any other relevant matter.

São Paulo, April 12, de 2023

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer

Disclaimer

Syn Prop Tech SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 21:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 401 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2023 27,0 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
Net Debt 2023 565 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 4,90%
Capitalization 452 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,96 BRL
Average target price 7,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu Chief Executive Officer
Hector Bruno Franco de Carvalho Leitão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Elie Horn Chairman
Cláudio Bruni Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN PROP E TECH S.A.-28.67%90
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.28%40 717
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.15%34 474
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.46%29 140
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.40%26 521
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
