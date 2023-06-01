SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Termination of advisory agreement

MATERIAL FACT- SYN PROP & TECH S.A. CNPJ/ME)

08.801.621/0001-86

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.341.881

SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76, as well as CVM Resolution No. 44, as a continuance to the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on April 12, 2023, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has terminated the financial advisory agreement related to the evaluation of opportunities involving Shopping Cidade São Paulo and Grand Plaza Shopping, since there is currently no intention to sell the assets.

The Company remains monitoring any business opportunities that add value for its shareholders and investors, and reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about any relevant matter.

São Paulo, June 1st, 2023

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer