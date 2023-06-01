Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SYN prop e tech S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNE3   BRSYNEACNOR2

SYN PROP E TECH S.A.

(SYNE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-06-01 pm EDT
3.850 BRL    0.00%
05:46pSyn Prop E Tech S A : Material Fact - Termination of advisory agreement
PU
05/19Syn Prop E Tech S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcription
PU
05/12Syn Prop E Tech S A : Institutional Presentation 1Q23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYN prop e tech S A : Material Fact - Termination of advisory agreement

06/01/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT- SYN PROP & TECH S.A. CNPJ/ME)

08.801.621/0001-86

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.341.881

SYN PROP & TECH S.A. ("SYN" or "Company"), a category A publicly held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), according to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404/76, as well as CVM Resolution No. 44, as a continuance to the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on April 12, 2023, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has terminated the financial advisory agreement related to the evaluation of opportunities involving Shopping Cidade São Paulo and Grand Plaza Shopping, since there is currently no intention to sell the assets.

The Company remains monitoring any business opportunities that add value for its shareholders and investors, and reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about any relevant matter.

São Paulo, June 1st, 2023

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer

Disclaimer

Syn Prop Tech SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:45:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
05:46pSyn Prop E Tech S A : Material Fact - Termination of advisory agreement
PU
05/19Syn Prop E Tech S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcription
PU
05/12Syn Prop E Tech S A : Institutional Presentation 1Q23
PU
05/12Transcript : SYN prop e tech S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/11SYN prop e tech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/28SYN prop e tech S.A.(BOVESPA:SYNE3) dropped from Brazil Sma..
CI
04/18Syn Prop E Tech S A : 1Q23 Presentation
PU
04/12Syn Prop E Tech S A : Material Fact - Clarification on news published in the media
PU
03/20Syn Prop E Tech S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q22
PU
03/10Transcript : SYN prop e tech S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 401 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net income 2023 27,0 M 5,37 M 5,37 M
Net Debt 2023 565 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 588 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Duration : Period :
SYN prop e tech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,85 BRL
Average target price 7,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu Chief Executive Officer
Hector Bruno Franco de Carvalho Leitão Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Elie Horn Chairman
Cláudio Bruni Independent Director
José Carlos Reis de Magalhães Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN PROP E TECH S.A.-7.23%115
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.65%36 899
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.04%26 685
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-22.91%22 198
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.33%21 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.17%19 290
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer