SYN prop e tech S A : Notice to the Market - ESG 2021 Report
São Paulo, December 19, 2022 - SYN
(" Company "), a company listed on B3's Novo
Mercado under the code SYNE3, hereby announce that the Company's ESG Report for the year 2021 was published on this date.
The report is available on the Company's global Investor Relations website
( ri.syn.com.br/en ) and can also be accessed through this link .
HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO
Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer
Sales 2022
322 M
60,7 M
60,7 M
Net income 2022
-65,0 M
-12,3 M
-12,3 M
Net Debt 2022
588 M
111 M
111 M
P/E ratio 2022
-9,48x
Yield 2022
7,29%
Capitalization
608 M
115 M
115 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,71x
EV / Sales 2023
3,12x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
39,4%
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3,98 BRL
Average target price
6,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target
63,3%
