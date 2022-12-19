SYN prop e tech S A : Notice to the Market - ESG 2021 Report

São Paulo, December 19, 2022 - SYN ("Company"), a company listed on B3's Novo

Mercado under the code SYNE3, hereby announce that the Company's ESG Report for the year 2021 was published on this date.

The report is available on the Company's global Investor Relations website (ri.syn.com.br/en) and can also be accessed through this link.

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer