  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SYN prop e tech S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNE3   BRSYNEACNOR2

SYN PROP E TECH S.A.

(SYNE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-19 pm EST
3.980 BRL    0.00%
SYN prop e tech S A : Notice to the Market - ESG 2021 Report

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, December 19, 2022 - SYN ("Company"), a company listed on B3's Novo

Mercado under the code SYNE3, hereby announce that the Company's ESG Report for the year 2021 was published on this date.

The report is available on the Company's global Investor Relations website (ri.syn.com.br/en) and can also be accessed through this link.

HECTOR BRUNO FRANCO DE CARVALHO LEITÃO

Chief Financial and Investors Relation Officer

Disclaimer

Syn Prop Tech SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 22:05:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 322 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net income 2022 -65,0 M -12,3 M -12,3 M
Net Debt 2022 588 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,48x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 608 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Duration : Period :
SYN prop e tech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYN PROP E TECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,98 BRL
Average target price 6,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Marcio Daltro dos Santos Chief Executive Officer
Thiago Kiyoshi Vieira Muramatsu Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Elie Horn Chairman
Pedro Sales Independent Director
Cláudio Bruni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN PROP E TECH S.A.-44.31%115
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.10%39 125
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.60%32 933
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.57%29 737
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.50%27 507
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.71%21 165