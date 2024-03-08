3T 23

RESULTS

4Q23

DISCLAIMER

4 Q 2 3

This Presentation includes forward-looking statements, which are based upon historical data and reflect expectations and objectives of the Management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and, therefore, are not guarantees of future

performance.

future results may differ substantially from the results presented herein due to various important factors,

among others: general economic, political and business conditions in Brazil (especially in the areas in which Syn operates);

success in the implementation of the business strategies and investment plans; capacity in obtaining equipment/suppliers without interruption and at predictable prices; competition; risks associated to real estate development,

construction, leasing and sales; risk of non-achievement of results from holding company and subsidiaries; regulatory

risks; risk of non-development of an active and liquid market for Syn´s shares; and other current or imminent risks, either

already known or not, by

Management.

The information and statistical data related to the industry overview and market share of Syn, including market forecast, were

obtained through internal investigations, market researches, available public information, publications of the industry,

independent consults and governmental bodies and agencies.

Syn is under no circumstances responsible for investment decisions made based on the information contained in this

Presentation (material or speech) or any other support materials handed out or shown during the Presentation. This

Presentation shall not be considered a recommendation of purchase of the

shares. When deciding to acquire

shares issued by Syn, potential investors may undertake their own search efforts and analysis of the operational and financial

2

conditions of Syn, and of the risks involved in such decision.

1

ACHIEVEMENTS 4Q23

ACHIEVEMENTS

ASSET SALE

  • Sale of Suarez Trade building
  • October 2023
  • Transaction of R$ 14.1 million (of which 66.57% is SYN's share).

TOP RANKING OPEN CORPS

  • For the 4th consecutive time, SYN has been recognized by the Brazilian ranking of innovative companies.

• This year we achieved 3rd place in the

Estate

category.

4

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The transactions mentioned below depend on the overcoming of precedent conditions to be completed.

ASSET SWAP

Status: Contract signed, awaiting overcoming of precedent conditions.

02/07/24: SYN announced the signing of documents establishing the exchange of participation in some assets in its portfolio

SYN RECEIVES

  • 37.5% of the company that owns 100% of Tietê Plaza Shopping
  • ~R$ 19 million in debt of this company
  • 37.5% of the company that owns 85% of Shopping Cerrado

SYN HANDS

  • 20% of Torres JK D and E (via fund shares)
  • ~R$79 million in debt from these funds
  • ~R$57 million in cash

MALLS TRANSACTION

Status: Binding MOU signed.

27/02/24: SYN signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with the real estate fund XP Malls (XPML11, on the stock

exchange), related to the sale of the shares below in its 6 shopping malls, for the value of R$1,850 million: :

51% of Grand Plaza Shopping

52,5% of Tietê Plaza Shopping

32% of Shopping Cidade SP

85% of Shopping Cerrado

70% of Shopping Metropolitano Barra

23% of Shopping D

SYN will continue to manage the assets involved in the transaction.

5

SUMMARY OF TRANSACTIONS

The transactions mentioned below depend on the overcoming of precedent conditions to be completed.

Original Scenario

Scenario after Swap

Scenario after XP Malls Transaction

%SYN Share

Grand Plaza

61.41%

61.41%

10.41%

Shopping Cidade São Paulo

92.00%

92.00%

60.00%

Shopping Metropolitano Barra

80.00%

80.00%

10.00%

Shopping Tietê Plaza

25.00%

62.50%

10.00%

Shopping Cerrado

53.13%

85.00%

0.00%

Shopping D

31.59%

31.59%

8.59%

JK D

30.00%

10.00%

10.00%

JK E

30.00%

10.00%

10.00%

Gross Debt Reduction

+ R$ 60 million

Cash

- R$ 57 million

+ R$ 1,850 million

6

2

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

7

OCCUPANCY INDEX ¹

PHYSICAL OCCUPATION

SYN PORTFOLIO (%)

90.5%

92.7%

93.0%

178,359 m²

Malls: 5.383 m²

15,810

Offices: 6.543 m²

Warehouse: 3.884 m²

91.1%162,549

Vacancy

Occupation

4Q21

4Q22

4Q23

4Q23

Total Physical Occupation

Total Physical Occupation (ex CLD warehouse vacancy)

FINANCIAL OCCUPANCY

SYN PORTFOLIO (%)

91.3% 93.2% 93.0%

92.4%

4Q21 4Q22 4Q23

Total Financial Occupancy

Total Financial Occupancy (ex CLD warehouse vacancy)

Shopping Malls

Triple A

Class A

Warehouses

8

95.8%

Shopping Malls

81.0%

Triple A

86.5%

Class A

49.8%

Warehouses

94.8%

86.8%

87.4%

49.8%

¹ The analysis does not consider the ITM asset.

SHOPPING MALLS

PHYSICAL OCCUPATION

FINANCIAL OCCUPANCY

93.7%

95.3%

95.8%

92.5%

94.5%

94.8%

92.3% 95.2% 95.8%

4Q21

4Q22

4Q23

4Q21

4Q22

4Q23

Total occupancy

Total occupancy (ex vacancy of the Grand Plaza office building)

9

SHOPPING MALLS

SALES EVOLUTION (R$ MM)

SAME STORES SALES (SSS)

+9,5%

21.2%

8

3.079

6

24

7.7%

4

82

5.5%

2

4Q21

4Q22

4Q23

0

162

2.811

SAME STORES RENT (SSR)

8

18.8%

6

9.9%

4

2.9%

2

Total Sales

SSS

Replacements

Kiosks and

Total Sales

4Q21

4Q22

4Q23

0

2022

Events

4Q23

6,4%

2023

5,9%

2023

1 0

