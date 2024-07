SYN prop e tech SA, formerly known as Cyrela Commercial Properties SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes, is a Brazil-based company involved in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the development, trade and management of commercial properties in Brazil. Its activities are divided into five business segments: Commercial Buildings, which consists of the sale and leasing of completed office properties; Real Estate Development, which is involved in the sale of office units under construction; Warehouses, which offers leasing of industrial warehouses; Shopping malls, which is responsible for the lease of stores in shopping malls; and Services, which provides management of shopping malls and parking lots, as well as development of properties. The Company owns a number of subsidiaries, such as Aquarius Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Millennium de Investimentos Imobiliarios Ltda and Miconia Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda, among others.