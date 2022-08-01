SYN TECH Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the change of research and development officer approved by the board.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer,research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives): Research and development officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Chun-Tzer, Tsai/ director of Syn-Tech 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Chun-Cheng, Hung/ synthesis department manager of SCP 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):New replacement 6.Reason for the change:New replacement 7.Effective date:2022/07/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Syn-Tech has announced the change of research and development officer on July 1, 2022. (2)The case was approved by the board of Syn-Tech on August 1, 2022.