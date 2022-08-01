SYN TECH Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the change of research and development officer approved by the board.
08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Provided by: SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
17:28:25
Subject
Announcement of the change of research and
development officer approved by the board.
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
and development officer, internal audit officer, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Research and development officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Chun-Tzer, Tsai/ director of Syn-Tech
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chun-Cheng, Hung/ synthesis department manager of SCP
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/07/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Syn-Tech has announced the change of research and development
officer on July 1, 2022.
(2)The case was approved by the board of Syn-Tech on August 1, 2022.
