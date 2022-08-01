Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. SYN-TECH Chem. & Pharm. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1777   TW0001777001

SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.

(1777)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-28
66.50 TWD   +1.53%
05:44aSYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the change of research and development officer approved by the board.
PU
05:44aSYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the financial reports for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
PU
07/04SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SYN TECH Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the change of research and development officer approved by the board.

08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:28:25
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of research and
development officer approved by the board.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
 and development officer, internal audit officer, or
 designated and non-designated representatives):
Research and development officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/01
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Chun-Tzer, Tsai/ director of Syn-Tech
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
 Chun-Cheng, Hung/ synthesis department manager of SCP
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/07/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1)Syn-Tech has announced the change of research and development
    officer on July 1, 2022.
 (2)The case was approved by the board of Syn-Tech on August 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

SYN-Tech Chem & Pharm Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
05:44aSYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the change of research and development officer app..
PU
05:44aSYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the financial reports for the second quarter of 20..
PU
07/04SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio.
PU
07/01SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the change of research and development officer
PU
07/01SYN-TECH Chem. & Pharm. Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Research and Development Officer
CI
06/21SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the distribution record date for cash dividend app..
PU
06/21SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 annual meeting of sh..
PU
06/21SYN-TECH Chem. & Pharm. Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 19, 2022
CI
06/08SYN TECH CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the board's resolution to set the transaction date..
PU
05/09SYN-TECH Chem. & Pharm. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 783 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2022 121 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 664 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SYN-TECH Chem. & Pharm. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 66,50 TWD
Average target price 80,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Feng Wang General Manager & Spokesman
Mei Chi Chuang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chen Ming Hsiao Chairman
Chun Tse Tsai Director, Head-Research & Development Manager
Chi Ming Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.1.84%89
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.02%458 844
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.36%296 774
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%283 406
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%273 707
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.19%265 300