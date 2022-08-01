SYN TECH Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the financial reports for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Provided by: SYN-TECH CHEM. & PHARM. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
17:27:40
Subject
Announcement of the financial reports for the
second quarter of 2022 has been approved by
the board of directors
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/01
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/01
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):368,610
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):114,567
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):69,501
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):128,855
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):103,064
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):103,064
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.57
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,581,750
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):732,035
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,849,715
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
SYN-Tech Chem & Pharm Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.