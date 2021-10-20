Synairgen : 20th October 2021 SNG001 progresses to Phase 3 of ACTIV-2 trial

Synairgen plc

('Synairgen' or the 'Company')

Synairgen announces its inhaled interferon beta (SNG001) is

advancing to Phase 3 of the NIH-sponsored

ACTIV-2COVID-19 Trial

Southampton, UK - 20 October 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the respiratory company developing SNG001, a formulation for inhalation containing the broad- spectrum anti-viral protein interferon beta (IFN-beta) for the treatment of severe viral lung infections, has been informed that the external data safety monitoring board (DSMB) of the ACTIV-2 study has recommended that SNG001 advance into Phase 3 in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Phillip Monk, Chief Scientific Officer of Synairgen, explained: "Interferon beta is a naturally-occurring protein, which orchestrates the body's antiviral responses. SARS- CoV-2 suppresses IFN-beta production to compromise the immune system; the aim of delivering SNG001 directly into the lungs is to restore or boost natural antiviral defences to prevent the virus from causing severe lower respiratory tract illness. Unfortunately, despite vaccination programmes and early interventions, thousands of patients are still hospitalised every day due to COVID-19-induced breathing difficulties. Data to date suggests SNG001 is well tolerated with a favourable safety profile and there is growing evidence to support the rationale for delivering IFN-beta directly into the lungs to counter the effects of SARS-CoV-2."

Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said: "The advancement of SNG001 from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the large ACTIV-2 trial is very welcome news and continues to build the case that our formulation of inhaled IFN-beta may have an important role in combatting COVID-19 and future emerging virus threats. In addition to the ACTIV-2 trial, our own Phase III SPRINTER study assessing SNG001 in hospitalised COVID- 19 patients, is also progressing well and we expect top-line results in early 2022."

As of today, Synairgen has not received any data from the ACTIV-2 trial.

Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) is a public- private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy to accelerate the development of the most promising COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. ACTIV-2 is testing agents in non-hospitalised adults experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 and is sponsored by NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, and is led by the NIAID- funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). To read more about ACTIV-2, visit their website here.

