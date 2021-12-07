Log in
    SNG   GB00B0381Z20

SYNAIRGEN PLC

(SNG)
Synairgen : 7th December 2021 ESWI presentation demonstrates interferon beta has potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 including variants of concern

12/07/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Press release

Synairgen plc

('Synairgen' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual

General Meeting

Southampton, UK - 25 May 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the respiratory company developing inhaled interferon beta (IFN-beta) for the treatment of severe viral lung infections, announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting were posted to shareholders today. These documents are available on the Company's website at www.synairgen.com.

Annual General Meeting

In line with the UK Government's latest guidelines on COVID-19, Synairgen will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a closed meeting at 9.00 a.m. on 18 June 2021.

The AGM is an important event for the Company and its shareholders and Synairgen remains committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their right to vote and ask questions in advance of the AGM. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the restrictions on gatherings implemented by the UK Government, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person but the Company is pleased to be able to offer facilities for shareholders to attend virtually. Synairgen will arrange for a quorum of two director shareholders to be in place to transact the formal business of the AGM.

A listen-only webinar facility will be provided to allow shareholders to attend the AGM and follow proceedings remotely. The details on how to attend the webinar will be published on the homepage of the Company's website, www.synairgen.com, approximately 72 hours before the date and time of the meeting.

The outcome of the resolutions will be determined by shareholder vote based on the proxy votes received. Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote by proxy on the resolutions contained in the AGM notice. Given the restrictions on attendance, shareholders are also strongly encouraged to appoint the "Chairman of the Meeting" as their proxy rather than another person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting. To ensure votes are counted at the AGM, completed proxy forms should either be completed electronically (using either Link Group's Signal shares online portal; at www.signalshares.com or if you hold shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST) by completing a CREST Proxy Instruction). Alternatively, you may request a hard copy proxy form from the Registrars, Link Group's general helpline (+44 (0) 371 664 0300), which should be posted to Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL and must be received by 9.00 a.m. on 16 June 2021 in order to be valid.

There will be no live Q&A session with the Board at the AGM. Shareholders can submit questions for the Board in advance of the AGM by email to AGM2021@synairgen.com, no later than 48 hours ahead of the AGM taking place, and the Board will endeavour to answer as many questions as possible immediately following the conclusion of the routine business of the AGM in the time available. The Board reserves the right not to answer all the question submitted and also to aggregate and provide a single answer to multiple questions in respect of a similar topic.

The results of the AGM will be announced to the London Stock Exchange and the full results of the proxy voting placed on the Company's website, in the usual way, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Synairgen plc

Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer

John Ward, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: + 44 (0) 23 8051 2800

finnCap (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash, Kate Bannatyne, Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane, Sunil de Silva (ECM)

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Duncan Monteith

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial Media and Investor Relations) Mary-JaneElliott, Jessica Hodgson, Carina Jurs synairgen@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

MKC Strategies, LLC (US Media Relations)

Mary Conway

MConway@MKCStrategies.com

Tel: +1 516 606 6545

Notes for Editors

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a clinical-stage respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Sir Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic.

Synairgen is currently focused on developing its product candidate, SNG001 (inhaled interferon beta) for the treatment of COVID-19. SNG001 is potentially the first host-targeted broad- spectrum antiviral treatment delivered directly into the lungs. The Company is evaluating nebulised SNG001 in its Phase III clinical programme, which has been deemed an Urgent Public Health study by the UK's National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). SNG001 has also been granted Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a Phase II trial, COVID-19 patients with marked/severe breathlessness demonstrated a threefold greater chance of recovery when treated with SNG001 versus placebo.

Synairgen is quoted on AIM (LSE: SNG). For more information about Synairgen, please see www.synairgen.com

Disclaimer

Synairgen plc published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
