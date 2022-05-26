Log in
    SNG   GB00B0381Z20

SYNAIRGEN PLC

(SNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:04 am EDT
26.10 GBX   -0.76%
26.10 GBX   -0.76%
11:56aSYNAIRGEN : FY21 Preliminary Results Presentation 25 May 2022
PU
05/16Synairgen Presents Detailed Analysis of Phase 3 SPRINTER Trial Evaluating SNG001 in Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients at ATS 2022
BU
05/16Synairgen Presents Detailed Analysis of Phase 3 Sprinter Trial Evaluating Sng001 in Hospitalised Covid-19 Patients At ATS 2022
CI
Synairgen : FY21 Preliminary Results Presentation 25 May 2022

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Preliminary results

for the year ended 31 December 2021

25 May 2022

Disclaimer

The sole purpose ("the Purpose") of this document (the "Document") is to provide information on Synairgen plc ("Synairgen" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group"). This Document and the contents of it do not, and are not intended to, constitute an offer for sale, prospectus, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase or otherwise acquire, shares or other securities in the Company, and neither this Document nor anything contained therein nor the fact of its distribution shall form the basis or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Document is being provided for information purposes only.

Verification of information

The information in this Document, which does not purport to be comprehensive, has not been verified by the Company or any other person. The information contained in this Document is being supplied as a guide only and no reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the sufficiency, accuracy or completeness of the statements contained herein. No representation or warranty whatsoever is given by or on behalf of Synairgen or any directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them, in relation to the shares, business or prospects of the Group expressed or implied, or with respect to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the facts, opinions, estimates, forecasts, projections or other information set out in this Document or any further information, written or oral or other, supplied in connection with it. Nothing contained within this Document is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. Any pro forma and estimated financial information contained herein is prepared expressly for use herein and is based on certain assumptions and the Directors' analysis of information available at the time this Document was prepared. There is no representation, warranty or other assurance that any of the projections will be realised. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisers, nor any other person, shall be liable for any loss or damage of whatsoever nature (including but not limited to direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage) suffered by any person as a result of relying on any statement in or omission from this Document or any other written or oral communication with the recipient or its advisers in connection with this Document and (save in the case of fraudulent misrepresentation) any such liability is expressly disclaimed.

Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements made in this Document are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its industry, its beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, amongst others, technology risks, including dependence on core technology, fluctuations in results, dependence on new product development, rapid technological and market change, reliance on sales by others, management of growth, dependence on key personnel rapid expansion financial risk management and future growth subject to risks. The Company cautions recipients of this Document not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this Document. The forward- looking statements made in this Document relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, conditions or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this Document except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Today's speakers

Richard Marsden

John Ward

Chief Executive Officer of

Chief Financial Officer of

Synairgen

Synairgen

3

Agenda

  • SNG001 data generated during a global health crisis
  • SPRINTER study data
  • Strategy and next steps
  • Financial summary
  • Summary and outlook
  • Q&A

4

SNG001

data generated during a global health crisis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Synairgen plc published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -46,9 M -58,9 M -58,9 M
Net cash 2021 35,1 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,12x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 53,0 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 94,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,30 GBX
Average target price 220,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 737%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard James Marsden Managing Director & Executive Director
John Christopher William Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
Phillip David Monk Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Theodora Caroline Harold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNAIRGEN PLC-87.36%66
MODERNA, INC.-48.48%52 047
LONZA GROUP AG-28.07%42 228
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.93%38 488
SEAGEN INC.-11.73%25 121
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-31.56%17 232