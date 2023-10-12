The Effect of Inhaled Interferon Beta-1a (SNG001) Treatment Compared to Placebo on Lung Antiviral Biomarkers and Viral Clearance in COPD Patients with Respiratory Virus Infections

Monk 1 , J. Brookes 1 , V. Tear 1 , T. Batten 2 , C. Newall 2 , M. Mankowski 3 , M. Crooks 4 , D. Singh 5 , R. Chaudhuri 6 , K. Lunn 1 , S. Reynolds 1 , S. Dudley 1 , F. Gabbay 3 , S. Holgate 7 , R. Djukanovic 7 & T. Wilkinson 7

1 Synairgen Research Ltd., UK, 2Veramed, UK, 3TranScrip, UK, 4University of Hull, UK, 5University of Manchester, UK, 6University of Glasgow, UK, 7University of Southampton, UK.