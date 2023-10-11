Synairgen PLC - Southampton, England-based drug discovery and biotechnology firm developing SNG001 antiviral treatment for lung infections - Appoints Joseph Colliver as chief financial officer with effect from November 6. Current CFO John Ward will step down from his role on November 3. Colliver has previously held CFO and senior commercial roles at Sativa Group Inc, and within the Kantar division of WPP PLC. He is currently CFO at Phytome Life Sciences Ltd, a pharmaceutical manufacturing firm focused on plant-based medicines.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Marsden says: "Joseph's many years of listed company experience, including in the healthcare sector, will stand us in good stead as we progress towards the clinic with our SNG001 strategy. I'd like to thank John for his steadfast commitment, loyalty and support to both me and the board over many years. We wish him the very best for the future."

Current stock price: 7.09 pence, down 4.3% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 63%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

