(Alliance News) - Synairgen PLC on Tuesday promoted Marcin Mankowski to chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Synairgen is a Southampton, England-based drug discovery and biotechnology firm developing SNG001 antiviral treatment for lung infections. Shares in Synairgen were down 6.2% to 7.45 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Mankowski has been at Synairgen since 2018. He has held the roles of acting CMO and a clinical trials consultant whilst being at the company.

Synairgen added that Mankowski is a pharmaceutical physician and drug developer with more than 27 years of pharmaceutical industry experience.

Prior to joining Synairgen, Mankowski was co-founder and chief executive officer at tranScrip Ltd. Synairgen describes tranScrip as a "leading contract drug development business."

CEO Richard Marsden said: "Since 2018, he has been supporting and guiding us on our clinical trials and his appointment today underlines his belief in our drug. Marcin's in-depth knowledge of the Company and SNG001 as well as his strong track record in leading the strategy, design and implementation of global clinical development programmes, will be invaluable to us as we prepare to enter further clinical trials of SNG001."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.