Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synalloy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNL   US8715651076

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

(SYNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synalloy : Announces Closing of Highly Successful $10 Million Rights Offering - Form 8-K

12/17/2021 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Synalloy Announces Closing of Highly Successful $10 Million Rights Offering

- Rights Offering Was Fully Subscribed -

Richmond, Virginia, December 17, 2021 - Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) ("Synalloy" or the "Company"), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, today announced the closing and full subscription of its rights offering that commenced on November 30, 2021 (the "Rights Offering").

The Rights Offering resulted in the sale of a total of 785,103 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $12.75 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds from the Rights Offering was approximately $10 million. After giving effect to such new share issuance, the Company has 10,163,458 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

A prospectus supplement relating to the Rights Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 30, 2021 and is available on the website of the SEC. Subscription rights that were not exercised by 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on December 16, 2021 have expired. Any excess subscription payments received by the Subscription Agent will be returned to the respective holders.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Synalloy Corporation
Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "should," "anticipate," "hope," "optimistic," "plan," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions, including risks relating to the impact and spread of and the government's response to COVID-19; inability to weather an economic downturn; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw material availability; financial stability of the Company's customers; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; loss of consumer or investor confidence; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring
1
trained employees; labor efficiencies; risks associated with acquisitions; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by the Company's debt financing arrangements; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in Synalloy Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. Synalloy Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this release.

Company Contact
Aaron Tam
Chief Financial Officer
1-804-822-3260

Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
SYNL@gatewayir.com

Rights Offering Information Agent
Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC
1-888-368-0379
info@saratogaproxy.com
2

Disclaimer

Synalloy Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 13:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNALLOY CORPORATION
08:29aSYNALLOY : Announces Closing of Highly Successful $10 Million Rights Offering - Form 8-K
PU
08:25aSYNALLOY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aSynalloy Announces Closing of Highly Successful $10 Million Rights Offering
BU
11/30Synalloy Launches $10 Million Rights Offering
MT
11/30SYNALLOY : FORM OF INSTRUCTIONS AS TO USE OF SYNALLOY CORPORATION NON-TRANSFERABLE SUBSCRI..
PU
11/30SYNALLOY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30Synalloy Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
BU
11/16Synalloy Initiates $10 Million Rights Offering
MT
11/16SYNALLOY : Appoints John Zuppo as Executive Vice President of Synalloy Chemicals - Form 8-..
PU
11/16SYNALLOY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 256 M - -
Net income 2020 -27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 94,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SYNALLOY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Synalloy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNALLOY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher G. Hutter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Tam Chief Financial Officer
Henry L. Guy Chairman
Michael Padden Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Lee Rosenzweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNALLOY CORPORATION72.56%127
NUCOR CORPORATION114.14%31 015
ARCELORMITTAL52.60%30 793
TATA STEEL LIMITED79.35%18 495
POSCO4.23%18 079
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION43.49%15 433