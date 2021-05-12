Synalloy : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 05/12/2021 | 07:42am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Synalloy Reports First Quarter 2021 Results Richmond, Virginia, May 10, 2021 - Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) ('Synalloy' or the 'Company'), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, is reporting its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. First Quarter 2021 Summary (in millions, except per share and margin) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Net Sales $69.8 $55.9 $74.7 Gross Profit $8.7 $6.1 $7.2 Gross Profit Margin 12.5% 11.0% 9.6% Net Income (Loss) $1.1 $(8.6) $(1.2) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share $0.12 $(0.94) $(0.13) Adjusted EBITDA $4.9 $3.0 $2.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.0% 5.4% 3.5% Management Commentary 'The first quarter marked incremental progress in our ongoing efforts to drive operational efficiencies as we continued to deliver the high-quality products and services that our customers have come to expect,' said Chris Hutter, interim president and CEO of Synalloy. 'Despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds resulting from COVID-19 within our end markets in the early part of the quarter, we achieved sequential net sales growth across both of our segments, while simultaneously driving improvements in profitability. 'We firmly believe that growth is driven by high caliber talent across all levels of the business and that our people are pivotal to our success. To that end, I am very proud that we have added a proven steel industry leader, Tim Lynch, to manage the Company's Metals Segment. Tim brings diverse and relevant experience from global industry leaders, including US Steel and Outokumpu, along with an insatiable drive to win. We are confident Tim will deliver an immediate improvement in operational execution and procurement efficiencies to help the businesses in our Metals Segment realize their potential. 'With the work we've put in to start the year, we are instilling a growth-oriented culture that we believe will accelerate future successes. Additionally, we are working towards further improving our customer and vendor relationships to ensure we are delivering best-in-class service and being viewed as a highly valued partner, which we anticipate will lead to a more effective sales process in the coming quarters. We still have much work to do, but we are establishing the necessary foundation that will enable Synalloy to return to profitable growth.'

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Net sales were $69.8 million compared to $74.7 million in the prior year period. The decline in sales was primarily attributable to the impact of the second quarter 2020 curtailment of our Palmer operations, as well as lower pipe and tube shipments primarily driven by delays in production and deliveries due to the ongoing macro-economic challenges with COVID-19. Gross profit increased 22% to $8.7 million, or 12.5% of net sales, compared to $7.2 million, or 9.6% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in both gross profit and gross profit margin was primarily driven by effective cost-control within the supply chain and continuing to gain operational efficiencies in both segments. Net income increased to $1.1 million, or $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.13) diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2020. In addition to the above cited increases in gross margin, net income also benefited from lower corporate expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 85% to $4.9 million compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 350 basis points to 7.0% compared to 3.5% in the prior year period.

Segment Results Metals - Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $55.2 million compared to $60.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income in the first quarter was $2.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $4.9 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA improved 340 basis points to 8.8% compared to 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020. Specialty Chemicals - Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 increased 4% to $14.6 million compared to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income in the first quarter increased to $1.1 million compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased to $1.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 350 basis points to 10.1% compared to 6.6% in the first quarter of 2020. Liquidity On January 15, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries entered into a new Credit Agreement providing the Company with a new four-year revolving credit facility with up to $150 million of borrowing capacity. The Credit Agreement refinances and replaces the Company's previous $100 million revolving line of credit and the remaining portion of the Company's $20 million term loan. As of March 31, 2021, total debt was $63.8 million under the Company's revolving credit facility, compared to $61.4 million in debt at December 31, 2020. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, the Company had $41.2 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2020. Conference Call Synalloy will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Date: Monday, May 10, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-303-6648 International dial-in number: 1-970-315-0443 Conference ID: 1971498 Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.synalloy.com. About Synalloy Corporation Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its website at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release includes and incorporates by reference 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words 'estimate,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'should,' 'anticipate,' 'hope,' 'optimistic,' 'plan,' 'outlook,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions, including risks relating to the impact and spread of and the government's response to COVID-19; inability to weather an economic downturn; a prolonged decrease in nickel and oil prices; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw materials availability; financial stability of our customers; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; loss of consumer or investor confidence; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring trained employees; labor efficiencies; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and other expansion activities; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by our debt financing arrangements; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in Synalloy Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Synalloy Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this release. Non-GAAP Financial Information Financial statement information included in this earnings release includes non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and excludes goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, acquisition costs and other fees, proxy contest costs and recoveries, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, loss on extinguishment of debt, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to allow readers to compare the financial results between periods. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Company Contact Sally Cunningham Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 1-804-822-3260 Investor Relations Cody Slach or Cody Cree Gateway Investor Relations 1-949-574-3860 SYNL@gatewayir.com

3 SYNALLOY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 Assets Cash $ 398 $ 236 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $508 and $496, respectively 39,352 28,183 Inventories, net 88,763 85,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,440 13,384 Total current assets 137,953 126,883 Property, plant and equipment, net 33,477 35,096 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net 31,429 31,769 Goodwill 1,355 1,355 Intangible assets, net 10,746 11,426 Deferred charges, net 367 455 Total assets $ 215,327 $ 206,984 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 26,089 $ 19,732 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,506 6,123 Current portion of long-term debt 1,313 875 Current portion of earn-out liability 2,773 3,434 Current portion operating lease liabilities 897 867 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 14 19 Total current liabilities 36,592 31,050 Long-term debt 62,454 60,495 Long-term portion of earn-out liability 144 287 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 32,524 32,771 Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities 34 37 Deferred income taxes 1,916 1,957 Other long-term liabilities 87 92 Shareholders' equity 81,576 80,295 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 215,327 $ 206,984 Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date. 4 SYNALLOY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations - Comparative Analysis (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales Metals Segment 55,213 60,664 Specialty Chemicals Segment 14,565 14,033 $ 69,778 $ 74,697 Operating income Metals Segment 2,577 934 Specialty Chemicals Segment 1,056 466 Unallocated expense (income) Corporate 1,767 2,019 Acquisition costs and other - 304 Proxy contest costs and recoveries (464) - Earn-out adjustments 225 4 Operating income (loss) 2,105 (927) Interest expense 387 719 Loss on extinguishment of debt 223 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap (2) 85 Other, net 162 827 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,335 (2,558) Income tax provision (benefit) 241 (1,380) Net income (loss) $ 1,094 $ (1,178) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.13) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.13) Average shares outstanding Basic 9,191 9,074 Diluted 9,288 9,074 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,875 $ 2,638 (1) The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is included in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company includes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: goodwill impairment, asset impairment, gain on lease modification, acquisition costs and other fees, loss on extinguishment of debt, proxy contest costs, shelf registration costs, earn-out adjustments, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities and other investments, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease cost, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA. 5 SYNALLOY CORPORATION Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,094 $ (1,178) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 1,817 1,958 Amortization expense 680 810 Amortization of debt issuance costs 21 40 Loss on extinguishment of debt 223 - Unrealized loss on equity securities - 852 Deferred income taxes (41) 1,319 Earn-out adjustments 225 4 Payments of earn-out liabilities in excess of acquisition date fair value

- (292) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 12 141 Provision for losses on inventories 184 358 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 28 - Non-cash lease expense 124 128 Non-cash lease termination loss - 11 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (2) 85 Stock-based compensation expense 187 336 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,181) (7,737) Inventories (3,866) 676 Other assets and liabilities 38 2 Accounts payable 6,357 5,668 Accrued expenses (569) (1,085) Accrued income taxes 3,901 (2,738) Net cash used in operating activities (768) (642) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (245) (587) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 18 - Net cash used in investing activities (227) (587) Financing activities Borrowings from line of credit 14,730 3,201 Payments on long-term debt (12,333) (1,000) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (10) (64) Payments for finance lease terminations - (14) Payments on earn-out liabilities (1,029) (863) Payments for termination of interest rate swap (46) - Repurchase of common stock - (635) Payments for deferred financing costs (155) - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,157 625 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 162 (604) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 236 626 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 398 $ 22 6 SYNALLOY CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 1,094 $ (1,178) Adjustments: Interest expense 387 719 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (2) 85 Income taxes 241 (1,380) Depreciation 1,817 1,958 Amortization 680 810 EBITDA 4,217 1,014 Acquisition costs and other - 304 Proxy contest costs and recoveries (1) (464) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 223 - Earn-out adjustments 225 4 Loss on investment in equity securities and other investments 363 852 Stock-based compensation 187 336 Non-cash lease expense 124 128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,875 $ 2,638 % sales 7.0 % 3.5 % Metals Segment Net income $ 2,538 $ 926 Adjustments: Interest expense - 4 Depreciation expense 1,393 1,511 Amortization expense 680 810 EBITDA 4,611 3,251 Acquisition costs and other - 4 Earn-out adjustments 225 4 Stock-based compensation 38 41 Metals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,874 $ 3,300 % segment sales 8.8 % 5.4 % Specialty Chemicals Segment Net income $ 1,055 $ 480 Adjustments: Interest expense - 8 Depreciation expense 386 403 EBITDA 1,441 891 Stock-based compensation 31 38 Specialty Chemicals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,472 $ 929 % segment sales 10.1 % 6.6 % (1) Proxy contest costs and recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are insurance recoveries related to the 2020 shareholder activism costs. 7 Attachments Original document

