Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synaptics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNA   US87157D1090

SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED

(SYNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q1 2022 Supplementary Slides

11/04/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings

SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES

NOVEMBER 4, 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, including our expectations regarding the potential impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "target," "strategy," "continue," "may," "will," "should," variations of such words, or other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements reflect our best judgment and are based on several factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that our business, results of operations and financial condition and prospects may be materially and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that significant uncertainties remain related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations and future results, including our first quarter fiscal 2022 business outlook; global supply chain disruptions and component shortages that are currently affecting the semiconductor industry as a whole; the risks as identified in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Business" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein); and other risks as identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission reports. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we do not have, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly release any updates or any changes in our expectations, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based. Our actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that had not been completed as of the date of this release.

© 2021 Synaptics Incorporated

2

Q1'FY22 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $372.7 million, above midpoint of guidance range and up +13% YoY and +14% QoQ
  • IoT Revenue increased 70% YoY
  • Record GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin
    • GAAP gross margin of 53.2%
    • Non-GAAPgross margin of 58.0%, up 50 basis points sequentially, at the high-end of guidance range; nine sequential quarters of improvement
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.99
  • Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share of $2.68, toward the high-end of guidance range
  • Cash flow from operations of $58 million, cash of $347 million on the balance sheet
  • Redeemed all outstanding convertible notes ($506 million in principal value)

See the tables at the end of this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measures

© 2021 Synaptics Incorporated

3

Q1'FY22 Business Highlights

$78

Q1'FY22

$373M $206 IoT

55%

$89

IoT PC Mobile

  • IoT products continue to grow rapidly; up 70% year-over-year
  • Significant traction in Virtual Reality market with 30+ models using Synaptics technology
  • New 'Triple-Combo' wireless chip capable of supporting Zigbee/Thread/Matter protocols now in full qualification
  • First design-win at top OEM combining DisplayLink and DisplayPort technologies
  • First production customer deploying our Katana AI platform is now shipping
  • Mobile business is diversified with sequential growth from Android-based customers

© 2021 Synaptics Incorporated

4

Q1'FY22 Financial Results

$M (except EPS)

Q1'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

QoQ

YoY

Revenue

$328.4

$327.8

$372.7

13.7%

13.5%

GAAP Gross Margin %

41.0%

52.1%

53.2%

110bps

1220bps

GAAP Operating Expenses

$128.5

$119.9

$137.5

15%

7%

GAAP EPS

($0.08)

$0.48

$0.99

106%

NA

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

49.7%

57.5%

58.0%

50bps

830bps

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$87.5

$86.2

$88.4

3%

1%

Non-GAAP EPS Diluted

$1.85

$2.18

$2.68

23%

45%

See the tables at the end of this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measures

© 2021 Synaptics Incorporated

5

Disclaimer

Synaptics Incorporated published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
06:42pQ1 2022 Supplementary Slides
PU
05:36pSynaptics Q1 Earnings, Revenue Surpass Expectations, Q2 Revenue Outlook Ahead -- Stock ..
MT
05:11pSYNAPTICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04:50pSynaptics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pSYNAPTICS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:30pEarnings Flash (SYNA) SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 EPS $2.68, vs. Street Est of $2..
MT
04:30pEarnings Flash (SYNA) SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED Reports Q1 Revenue $372.7M, vs. Street Est..
MT
04:21pQ1 2022 Prepared Remarks
PU
04:20pSYNAPTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:07pSynaptics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 495 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 637 M 8 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 463
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Synaptics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 215,94 $
Average target price 183,33 $
Spread / Average Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Hurlston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Butler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nelson C. Chan Chairman
Michael Brooker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Divyesh Shah Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED123.52%8 444
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.68%42 234
HP INC.27.08%36 016
GOERTEK INC.22.96%23 342
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC50.35%20 808
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.95%19 987