  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synaptics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNA   US87157D1090

SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED

(SYNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
95.16 USD   +0.09%
04:02aSynaptics Launches SYN4778, the Lowest Power, Smallest, Most Accurate GNSS IC for IoT Devices
GL
04:02aSynaptics Launches SmartBridge™ (SB7900) Local Dimming IC to Enable Larger, Higher-Contrast, Higher-Resolution Automotive Touch Displays
GL
04:02aSynaptics Introduces DisplayPort 2.1 and DisplayLink Quad-Display SoCs to Drive Productivity in the Rapidly Evolving Workplace
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synaptics' Emza Visual Sense AI Powers Human Presence Detection in Latest Dell and Panasonic Mobile PCs

01/03/2023 | 04:02am EST
Ultra-low-power, machine learning (ML) algorithms analyze user and on-looker behavior to conserve power while enhancing privacy and security

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced today that Dell and Panasonic have deployed its Emza Visual Sense artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enable Human Presence Detection (HPD) in their latest Latitude and SR mobile PCs, respectively. Running advanced Emza ML algorithms on dedicated, ultra-low power edge AI hardware, Synaptics provides PC OEMs with a turnkey solution that enables both longer battery life and enhanced privacy and security. By analyzing context, Synaptics’ technology goes far beyond basic presence detection to automatically wake the system when a user is engaged, dim the screen when they are not, hide information when an on-looker is detected, and lock the PC when the user walks away—all while the PC’s webcam is off.

CES 2023: To see the latest demonstration of Emza Visual Sense and HPD, visit us in the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Exhibitor, Bellini Ballroom, #2105. Email press@synaptics.com for an appointment.

“By using Emza Visual Sense AI for HPD, Dell and Panasonic are leading an era of context-aware computing that will combine multiple sensing modes with edge AI to enable user-friendly, efficient, and secure intelligent platform experiences,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM at Synaptics. “We are as excited for our partners as they embark on this journey as we are for the end users who will quickly reap the benefits.”

Both the Dell Latitude laptop and Panasonic SR notebook are shipping today.

Synaptics’ KatanaTM AI SoC platform also pairs with Emza Visual Sense ML algorithms to form ultra-low power, highly intelligent computer vision platforms with broad deployability. Together, they expand HPD applications to devices beyond PCs and notebooks to include smart TVs and assisted living cameras.

Availability
Synaptics’ Emza Visual Sense technology is available now. For more information, contact your local Synaptics sales representative.

To see and learn more about Emza Visual Sense technology and its rapidly evolving capabilities, join us at CES 2023: email press@synaptics.com to make an appointment.

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Director of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 521 M - -
Net income 2023 144 M - -
Net cash 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 794 M 3 794 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Synaptics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 95,16 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Hurlston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Butler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nelson C. Chan Chairman
Michael Brooker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Divyesh Shah Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED0.00%3 794
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%378 561
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%359 651
BROADCOM INC.0.00%233 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%149 949
QUALCOMM, INC.0.00%123 243