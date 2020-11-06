Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Synaptics Incorporated    SYNA

SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED

(SYNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synaptics Incorporated : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:34pm EST

Q1'21 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

  • Revenue of $328.4 million
  • GAAP Gross Margin of 41.0 percent; non-GAAP Gross Margin of 49.7 percent
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.08; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.85
  • Cash and short-term investments of $243.9 million
  • Completed the acquisition of DisplayLink and the rights to Broadcom's wireless IoT connectivity business

SAN JOSE, Calif., - November 5, 2020 - Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020.

Net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $328.4 million. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.08 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $66.7 million, or $1.85 per diluted share.

'Synaptics delivered a strong start to our fiscal year with first quarter revenues exceeding the mid-point of our guidance, gross margins above the high-end of our guidance, and the highest operating margins for the company in more than six years,' said Michael Hurlston, Synaptics' president and CEO. 'We continue to benefit from the strong design pipeline across all of our businesses, with several new products ramping this quarter and contributing to the strong start of our fiscal year. Our two recent acquisitions are outperforming our initial expectations and the integration of these new businesses are now completed. Together, we are in a much stronger position to drive profitable revenue growth going forward.'

Cash and short-term investments at the quarter end of September 26, 2020 were $243.9 million.

Business Outlook
Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer of Synaptics, added, 'For our second fiscal quarter, we see continuing strong demand for our products and enter the quarter with a strong backlog. Our fiscal Q2 represents a number of important milestones for Synaptics as we anticipate achieving certain key metrics of the financial model we outlined earlier this year, with non-GAAP gross margins above 50% and non-GAAP operating margins above 20%. We also anticipate IoT to be our largest revenue contributor for Q2, surpassing our Mobile products for the first time.'

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects:

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustment

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$340M to $370

N/A

N/A

Gross Margin

39.0 percent to 42.0 percent

$35M

49.5 percent to
51.5 percent

Operating Expense

$120M to $125M

$32M to $35M

$87M to $90M

*Projected Non-GAAP gross margin excludes $23 million of intangible asset amortization, $1 million of stock-based compensation, and $11 million of inventory fair value adjustments.

**Projected Non-GAAP operating expense excludes $18 million to $20 million of stock-based compensation, $2 million to $3 million of restructuring costs, $1 million of retention program costs, $2.5 million of prepaid development amortization, and $9 million of intangible asset amortization.

Earnings Call and Supplementary Materials
The Synaptics first quarter and fiscal 2021 teleconference and webcast is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), on Thursday, November 5, 2020, during which the company will provide forward-looking information.

Speakers:

  • Michael Hurlston, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer
  • Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 833-614-1539 (conference ID: 2270329). Supplementary slides, a copy of the prepared remarks, and a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the 'Investor Relations' section of the company's Website at https://investor.synaptics.com/.

Disclaimer

Synaptics Incorporated published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
12:34pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
11/05SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
11/05SYNAPTICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05SYNAPTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/05SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
11/05Synaptics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
10/29SYNAPTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
10/09SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10/08SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November..
AQ
10/08Synaptics to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 5, 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 271 M - -
Net income 2021 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 827 M 2 827 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 387
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Synaptics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 94,73 $
Last Close Price 82,50 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Hurlston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson C. Chan Executive Chairman
Divyesh Shah Senior Vice President-Operations
Dean Butler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick Worfolk Chief Technology Officer & VP-Corporate Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED25.44%2 827
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.25.53%48 171
HP INC.-6.91%26 275
GOERTEK INC.140.96%23 395
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.76.87%15 420
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-11.34%13 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group