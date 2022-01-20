Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synaptics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNA   US87157D1090

SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED

(SYNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synaptics Wins Top Honors in Institutional Investor's 2022 All-America Executive Team Rankings

01/20/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced that it has achieved top rankings in three categories of the prestigious Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team in the mid cap division. The company’s CEO Michael Hurlston finished with a #1 rank, as did the Synaptics’ Investor Relations program, while CFO Dean Butler earned a #2 spot.

The rankings are based on results of a comprehensive annual survey of more than 3,000 buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions. The rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO, and ESG performance. The 2022 survey reflected the greatest level of detail from voters, who evaluated companies and executives across a total of 20 metrics.

“We are both grateful and excited that such an extensive cross section of financial analysts recognizes the success we have had in building investor confidence,” said Hurlston. “Through disciplined financial management, investment in differentiating solutions, and a focus on dynamic market opportunities, we have built a foundation for long-term growth and consistency. Congratulations to the whole Synaptics team and our stakeholders for getting us to this position.”

The award caps a strong 2021 and the company enters its third decade as a publicly traded company with strong momentum. Fueled by robust, high-growth sectors, Synaptics out-performed despite the global challenges presented by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Its operational improvements have seen the company achieve new levels of profitability, while its strategic investment in technology development and acquisitions have strengthened its product portfolio in important areas in the IoT, enterprise IT, consumer electronics, mobile and automotive.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Synaptics Inc.
Patrick Mannion
Dir. of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
05:01pSynaptics Wins Top Honors in Institutional Investor's 2022 All-America Executive Team R..
GL
05:01pSynaptics Wins Top Honors in Institutional Investor's 2022 All-America Executive Team R..
GL
01/14Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 3, 2022
AQ
01/12Synaptics Appoints YY Lee to Board of Directors
GL
01/12Synaptics Incorporated Appoints YY Lee to Board of Directors
CI
01/12SYNAPTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/07Synaptics Launches New TouchPad; Shares Decline
MT
01/07Synaptics Launches S9A0H SoC to Enable Larger, Smarter, and Industry's Most Secure Hapt..
GL
01/07Synaptics Launches S9A0H SoC to Enable Larger, Smarter, and Industry's Most Secure Hapt..
GL
01/07Synaptics Incorporated Launches S9A0H ASIC TouchPad Solution
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 629 M - -
Net income 2022 259 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 696 M 8 696 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 463
Free-Float -
Chart SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Synaptics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 221,44 $
Average target price 282,73 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Hurlston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Butler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nelson C. Chan Chairman
Michael Brooker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Divyesh Shah Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED-23.51%8 696
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.19%44 275
HP INC.-2.84%39 628
GOERTEK INC.-7.15%26 230
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-9.40%22 789
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.15%21 652