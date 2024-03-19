Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2024 / 13:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Addition of the ISIN

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A4BGGB0

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 86,465 subscription rights as part of the rights issue of a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Münsterstr. 336
40470 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet:https://www.synbiotic.com/

 
