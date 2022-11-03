Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  SynBiotic SE
  News
  Summary
    SBX   DE000A3E5A59

SYNBIOTIC SE

(SBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:58 2022-11-03 pm EDT
15.18 EUR   -2.06%
06:41pDd : SynBiotic SE: t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00
EQ
06:30pDd : SynBiotic SE: Elephant Lake Ventures GmbH, Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00
EQ
06:20pDd : SynBiotic SE: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH, Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00
EQ
DD: SynBiotic SE: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH, Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00

11/03/2022 | 06:20pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2022 / 23:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Stietzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Barer Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

79089  03.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14,9 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 -5,00 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,8 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 100%
Chart SYNBIOTIC SE
Duration : Period :
SynBiotic SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,42 €
Average target price 57,50 €
Spread / Average Target 273%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Müller Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Johannes Fontner Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Sebastian Stietzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marlon Braumann Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hanke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNBIOTIC SE-46.92%51
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.37%445 586
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY28.51%337 275
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.96%275 299
PFIZER, INC.-20.29%264 173
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.09%257 892