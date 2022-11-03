|
DD: SynBiotic SE: t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.11.2022 / 23:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Herr
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Hanke
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5A59
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Sales 2021
|
14,9 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
|Net income 2021
|
-5,00 M
-4,88 M
-4,88 M
|Net cash 2021
|
0,55 M
0,54 M
0,54 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-12,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
51,5 M
50,3 M
50,3 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,42x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|29
|Free-Float
|100%
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|15,42 €
|Average target price
|57,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|273%