  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  SynBiotic SE
  News
  Summary
    SBX   DE000A3E5A59

SYNBIOTIC SE

(SBX)
  Report
SynBiotic SE and key.force: Joint Venture for Germany's largest cannabis sales team

12/20/2021 | 04:17pm EST
DGAP-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture
SynBiotic SE and key.force: Joint Venture for Germany's largest cannabis sales team

20.12.2021 / 22:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SynBiotic SE and key.force: Joint Venture for Germany's largest cannabis sales team

- SynBiotic SE and key.force start joint venture

- With canna.sales GmbH, the leading platform for market access, sales & marketing of products and supply services in the field of medical cannabis is established

- Target 2022: Germany's largest cannabis sales team


Munich, December 16, 2021.
Germany's most powerful cannabis sales team: SynBiotic SE and key.force GmbH found the joint venture canna.sales GmbH. The sales company key.force, established with leading pharmaceutical companies, is already very successful in the field of medical cannabis. With a nationwide sales force, key account management and medical science liaison managers, the key.force sales team has excellent contacts to cannabis prescribers, pharmacies, health insurance companies and professional stakeholders.

The three founders of key.force bring decades of industry experience to the joint venture. Alongside the managing director and experienced pharmaceutical marketing expert Ralf Klesy, are Dr. Thomas Haffner, with his many years of international experience in the development, registration and marketing of herbal medicines, and Rainer Seiler, former ratiopharm sales manager and managing director of the Zur Rose Group.

"I am very grateful to be able to win Ralf, Rainer and Thomas, three luminaries from the pharmaceutical and sales world, for our group of companies. With canna.sales GmbH, we are now jointly adding an important piece of the puzzle to SynBiotic SE's cannabis ecosystem. The team, consisting of nine talented individuals with access to over 25 key.froce sales staff, is already generating millions in cannabis sales for third-party brands and wholesalers from Germany. We will integrate these into SynBiotic SE from 2022 and massively expand them. After all, medical cannabis is one of the most dynamically growing market segments in the German healthcare market for currently already more than 100,000 patients," says Lars Müller, CEO of SynBiotic SE, which holds 50.1% in the joint venture.

"With canna.sales, we are leveraging the synergies of two strong and creative partners to quickly and professionally expand our cannabis sales platform in the healthcare market. In addition to the further development of our excellent customer relationships, we are focusing in particular on innovative products and supply services for patients and physicians. With SynBiotic SE we have the perfect partner at hand", says Ralf Klesy, CEO of key.force GmbH.

"As soon as the details of legalization have been clarified and the sale of cannabis for consumption purposes has been released, we are now also better positioned for this than any of our German competitors with the experience and competence in canna.sales GmbH," Lars Müller concludes.

About SynBiotic SE
SynBiotic SE is the largest listed group in Europe in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues an EU-focused buy & build investment strategy. The group of companies covers the entire supply chain from cultivation to production to retail - from field to shelf. One of the company's core businesses is the research & development, production and marketing of cannabinoid- and terpene-based solutions to major societal problems such as pain, sleep and anxiety. In doing so, SynBiotic SE is active not only in the dietary supplement and cosmetics markets, but also in the medical and, in the future, recreational cannabis sector.


20.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Barer Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
E-mail: office@synbiotic.com
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59
WKN: A3E5A5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1260330

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260330  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260330&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
