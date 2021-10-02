SynBiotic SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.10.2021 / 11:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Hanke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SynBiotic SE
b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21 EUR 252000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 252000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Barer Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/
70371 02.10.2021
