SynBiotic SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Hanke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SynBiotic SE b) LEI 48510041U2G1IWA3R418 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5A59 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 21 EUR 252000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 21.0000 EUR 252000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 30/09/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: SynBiotic SE Barer Str. 7 80333 München Germany Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/ End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70371 02.10.2021

