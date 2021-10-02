Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. SynBiotic SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBX   DE000A3E5A59

SYNBIOTIC SE

(SBX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF - 10/01
21.95 EUR   -0.45%
05:55aSynBiotic SE english
DJ
09/28SynBiotic SE announced that it expects to receive 7.014 million in funding
CI
09/16SYNBIOTIC SE : Christian Angermayer now largest shareholder with circa 45%
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SynBiotic SE english

10/02/2021 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.10.2021 / 11:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: t-grove UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Thomas 
 
 Last name(s): Hanke 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SynBiotic SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 48510041U2G1IWA3R418 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A3E5A59 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 21 EUR         252000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 21.0000 EUR   252000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 30/09/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SynBiotic SE 
              Barer Str. 7 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.synbiotic.com/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70371 02.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237626&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2021 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)

All news about SYNBIOTIC SE
05:55aSynBiotic SE english
DJ
09/28SynBiotic SE announced that it expects to receive 7.014 million in funding
CI
09/16SYNBIOTIC SE : Christian Angermayer now largest shareholder with circa 45%
EQ
07/05Princess Stardust GmbH announced that it has received funding from SynBiotic SE, Kurz V..
CI
03/08The Hempany GmbH announced that it has received 0.55 million in funding from SynBiotic..
CI
2020SynBiotic SE signed a letter of intent to acquire 9.1% stake in Lean Labs Pharma GmbH f..
CI
2020SynBiotic SE acquired 25% stake in GreenLight Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
CI
2020SynBiotic SE entered into an agreement to acquire BioCBD E-commerce business of Umtr Gr..
CI
2020Ledgertech SE announced that it expects to receive 0.375 million in funding from Subve..
CI
2020Ledgertech SE announced that it has received 1.25 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,9 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2021 -0,90 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2021 0,15 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -82,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,2 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 100%
Chart SYNBIOTIC SE
Duration : Period :
SynBiotic SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,95 €
Average target price 56,00 €
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Stietzel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Halima Jarrodi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNBIOTIC SE3.54%48
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 434
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.73%323 707
PFIZER, INC.16.84%240 695
NOVO NORDISK A/S43.68%218 724
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.98%208 142