INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) on Behalf of Investors

10/06/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lurie, resigned “following the Board of Directors’ review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company’s policies.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.37, or 10%, during intraday trading on September 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Synchronoss securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
