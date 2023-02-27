Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCR   US87157B1035

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SNCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.9900 USD   -1.00%
09:21aSynchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging
GL
09:20aSynchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging
AQ
02/22Synchronoss to Showcase AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile World Congress
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging

02/27/2023 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Service Providers Utilizing Synchronoss Platforms to Deliver Value-Added Services to Tens of Millions of Subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced strong growth in Asia Pacific, primarily fueled by growth in its Advanced Messaging business. Through partnerships with global service providers, specifically in Japan, the company continues to expand its global footprint, supporting tens of millions of subscribers in the region.

In Japan, Rich Communications Service (RCS) technology enables consumers to engage with brands and businesses safely and securely, and provide the best user-experience for the Japanese customers. Through a long-standing partnership with WIT Software, Synchronoss Advanced Messaging is enabling mobile operators NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank to deploy a cross-operator RCS experience supporting 32.5 million subscribers.

“We are delighted to witness the unique success of the +Message service in Japan based on the WIT RCS messaging platform, and together with Synchronoss we are ready to leverage our common offer of rich messaging for other carriers that want to generate new revenue opportunities," said Luis Silva, CEO at WIT Software.

Another prominent service provider in Asia Pacific recently announced a major milestone, delivering email services to over 50 million users. The end-to-end email platform, powered by Synchronoss Email Suite and the Mx9 core messaging platform, is highly scalable and ensures security and data privacy for its subscribers.

“The recent deployments and milestones are fueling the momentum of our Messaging platforms in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “This year, we look forward to working with our strategic partners, especially WIT Software, to deliver innovative messaging solutions that enable new ways to connect, collaborate, engage, and transact business.”

About Synchronoss


Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com 


All news about SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:21aSynchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanc..
GL
09:20aSynchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanc..
AQ
02/22Synchronoss to Showcase AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile World Congress
GL
02/22Synchronoss to Showcase AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile World Congress
AQ
02/22Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. to Showcase AI-Powered Personal Cloud Platform at Mobile..
CI
02/21Synchronoss Technologies To Report F : 30 p.m. ET
AQ
01/26Transcript : Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
CI
01/10Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Januar..
AQ
01/04Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. to Preview Next-Generation Personal Cloud Solution at CE..
CI
01/04Synchronoss to Preview Next-Generation Personal Cloud Solution at CES
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,12 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -132x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,2 M 85,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 536
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,99 $
Average target price 3,03 $
Spread / Average Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey C. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis W. Ferraro Chief Financial Officer
Stephen G. Waldis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Doran Chief Technology Officer
Kristin S. Rinne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.60.17%85
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.22.33%160 740
CLOUDFLARE, INC.30.94%19 555
DYNATRACE, INC.12.11%12 412
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.73%6 984
NUTANIX, INC.8.68%6 514